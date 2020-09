James Gunn si consulta con gli utenti di Twitter sulle parolacce da usare in uno script

Working on a script and I need to know if it's "asshat" or "ass-hat." A cursory search on the Internet seems the opinion is split, so I'm willing to go with whatever you guys decide. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 6, 2020

Scumbucket is definitely one word (though my spellcheck isn't agreeing). More interesting, though, is what scumbag originally referred to - a condom. Which makes it grosser. Also, once I wasn't allowed to use "dork" in a PG script, as I was informed that was actually a penis. https://t.co/p6Agz1fw56 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 6, 2020

‘Asshat’ it is, now and forever, for the entire world, because of this twitter poll. Cc @MerriamWebster https://t.co/4RrviaZWA3 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 8, 2020