J.K. Rowling, l'autrice di Harry Potter pubblica un nuovo libro online

Over 10 years ago, I wrote a stand-alone fairy tale called The Ickabog. You can read more about how, why and when The Ickabog was written at https://t.co/MgH9NZnSAS 2/13

Over time I came to think of The Ickabog as just for my family. The manuscript went up into the attic, where it remained until a few weeks ago.



This is the very dusty box I got down from the attic.

(It's a Net-A-Porter box and might well have held a premiere dress.)



4/13 pic.twitter.com/vg8F5Qx33M