Ivan Reitman, Hollywood rende omaggio al regista scomparso di Ghostbusters
Poche ore fa è giunta la triste notizia della morte di Ivan Reitman, il celebre regista che con le sue pellicole ha letteralmente segnato un'epoca e ora, come è giusto che sia, tutto il mondo di Hollywood vuole rendere omaggio al papà di Ghostbusters.

Paul Feig si è detto scioccato per questa improvvisa scomparsa e con diversi post sui social ha espresso tutta la sua vicinanza a suo figlio Jason e a tutto il resto della famiglia, sottolineando quanto Ivan fosse un uomo straordinario e incredibilmente talentuoso. Dello stesso avviso anche la star de Gli Eterni Kumail Nanjiani, che su Twitter lo ha definito come il numero uno, sottolineando come la sua morte sia qualcosa di assurdo.

La stessa Sony Pictures, compagna di mille avventure, ha voluto esprimere tutto il suo cordoglio alla famiglia Reitman, ricordando quanto Ivan fosse un uomo dalle grandi capacità e soprattutto una persona estremamente gentile. Dello stesso avviso anche Diane Warren, Guy Branum, Jon Hurwitz e molti altri volti noti della tv e del mondo dello spettacolo più in generale.

Solo nei mesi scorsi, Ivan Reitman ha prodotto Ghostbuster: Legacy, ultimo capitolo in ordine di tempo, dell'amata saga degli Acchiappafantasmi. Questo film gli ha permesso di collaborare con suo figlio Jason, anch'egli regista.

Le cause della morte di Ivan Reitman per il momento sono ancora poco chiare, sappiamo solo che il regista si è improvvisamente spento nel sonno, all'età di 75 anni.

FONTE: WGTC
