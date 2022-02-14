Ivan Reitman, Hollywood rende omaggio al regista scomparso di Ghostbusters

I got to be in a movie because Ivan Reitman's saw me on TV and thought I was funny. He was impossibly kind, astoundingly funny, and made so many of my favorite movies. I'm so sorry for his family's loss. https://t.co/YiKGojRVBh — Guy Branum (@guybranum) February 14, 2022

I am so sad about Ivan Reitman’s passing. His movies helped define my childhood and shape my sense of humor. As far back as I remember, his work cheered me up when I really needed it. He was just the best. pic.twitter.com/VNilbLglRL — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) February 14, 2022

A legend. The number of great movies he made is absurd. RIP. https://t.co/1d1tWCdrcb — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 14, 2022

I’m in absolute shock. I had the honor of working so closely with Ivan and it was always such a learning experience. He directed some of my favorite comedies of all time. All of us in comedy owe him so very much. Thank you for everything, Ivan. Truly. ❤️❤️ https://t.co/SGnI7OcT9s — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) February 14, 2022

A great talent and an even finer man; he will be dearly missed. We send his family all our condolences." - Tom Rothman, Chairman and CEO, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group (2/2) — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) February 14, 2022