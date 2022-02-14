Ivan Reitman, Hollywood rende omaggio al regista scomparso di Ghostbusters
Poche ore fa è giunta la triste notizia della morte di Ivan Reitman, il celebre regista che con le sue pellicole ha letteralmente segnato un'epoca e ora, come è giusto che sia, tutto il mondo di Hollywood vuole rendere omaggio al papà di Ghostbusters.
Paul Feig si è detto scioccato per questa improvvisa scomparsa e con diversi post sui social ha espresso tutta la sua vicinanza a suo figlio Jason e a tutto il resto della famiglia, sottolineando quanto Ivan fosse un uomo straordinario e incredibilmente talentuoso. Dello stesso avviso anche la star de Gli Eterni Kumail Nanjiani, che su Twitter lo ha definito come il numero uno, sottolineando come la sua morte sia qualcosa di assurdo.
La stessa Sony Pictures, compagna di mille avventure, ha voluto esprimere tutto il suo cordoglio alla famiglia Reitman, ricordando quanto Ivan fosse un uomo dalle grandi capacità e soprattutto una persona estremamente gentile. Dello stesso avviso anche Diane Warren, Guy Branum, Jon Hurwitz e molti altri volti noti della tv e del mondo dello spettacolo più in generale.
Solo nei mesi scorsi, Ivan Reitman ha prodotto Ghostbuster: Legacy, ultimo capitolo in ordine di tempo, dell'amata saga degli Acchiappafantasmi. Questo film gli ha permesso di collaborare con suo figlio Jason, anch'egli regista.
Le cause della morte di Ivan Reitman per il momento sono ancora poco chiare, sappiamo solo che il regista si è improvvisamente spento nel sonno, all'età di 75 anni.
I got to be in a movie because Ivan Reitman's saw me on TV and thought I was funny. He was impossibly kind, astoundingly funny, and made so many of my favorite movies. I'm so sorry for his family's loss. https://t.co/YiKGojRVBh— Guy Branum (@guybranum) February 14, 2022
I am so sad about Ivan Reitman’s passing. His movies helped define my childhood and shape my sense of humor. As far back as I remember, his work cheered me up when I really needed it. He was just the best. pic.twitter.com/VNilbLglRL— Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) February 14, 2022
A legend. The number of great movies he made is absurd. RIP. https://t.co/1d1tWCdrcb— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 14, 2022
I’m in absolute shock. I had the honor of working so closely with Ivan and it was always such a learning experience. He directed some of my favorite comedies of all time. All of us in comedy owe him so very much. Thank you for everything, Ivan. Truly. ❤️❤️ https://t.co/SGnI7OcT9s— Paul Feig (@paulfeig) February 14, 2022
A great talent and an even finer man; he will be dearly missed. We send his family all our condolences." - Tom Rothman, Chairman and CEO, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group (2/2)— Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) February 14, 2022
Very very sad news.thank U for the movies Ivan Reitman🎬💔 https://t.co/k12QUQl09b— Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) February 14, 2022
