Internet reagisce alla scelta di Ava DuVernay per dirigere New Gods!

Designed #WRINKLEINTIME especially for our young ones, Patty. So his response thrills me. Thanks for taking your sweet boy. Look forward to seeing you around the block soon, lady. xo https://t.co/3MUGPV8fHH — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 15, 2018

Patty Jenkins and Ava DuVernay doing big budget action spectacles back-to-back, that really really is a sign of extreme progress. — Brett White (@brettwhite) March 15, 2018

Me: "Warner Bros/DC are rushing too much to play catch up, Marvel have perfected the genre, I don't know why DC are still trying, they couldn't even get Justice League right I mea-"



*Ava Duvernay directing New Gods*



Me: "I, for one, welcome our new DC overlords." — The Incredible Malk (@MalkSmash) March 15, 2018

Really surprised by the Ava DuVernay DC announcement. You’d figure that since she’s in the Disney camp with Wrinkle in Time, and since she has stated she’s got no interest in Star Wars, that she would do a Marvel film. — Cory Disbrow (@cmdisbrow) March 15, 2018

Ava DuVernay is doing #NewGods. I am HYPED. But please, PLEASE cast Michael Ironside as Darkseid. That man was born for the role. IT'S EVEN IN HIS NAME — Matt Hughes (@MHuggles) March 15, 2018