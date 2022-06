Interceptor, il cameo di Chris Hemsworth non basta: fan delusi dal film Netflix!

Last night I watched Interceptor which was hilariously bad, but it was extremely cute seeing Chris Hemsworth's cameo cheering on his wife. pic.twitter.com/vuIMPjNZrl — Alex Steacy (@alexsteacy) June 3, 2022

Interceptor, the directorial debut of novelist Matthew Reilly starring Elsa Pataky (wife of Chris Hemsworth) on Netflix is...terrible.

Tonally muddled, narratively weak, bad action and feels like someone tried to poorly mix a 90's Die Hard knock-off with a super dark thriller — TyroneBruinsmaFilms (Commissions Open) (@TBruinsmaFilms) June 4, 2022