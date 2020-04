Injustice: il creatore di Mortal Kombat vorrebbe un film dedicato al picchiaduro DC

Watching BATMAN V SUPERMAN with @ZackSnyder ...kind of. ;)



I met Zack twice, he was kool & let us visit the set in Chicago when they were filming the "death of the Waynes" scene.



Makes me wanna see the JUSTICE LEAGUE #ReleaseTheSndyerCut even more. 🤞🤞 pic.twitter.com/MGdUYysitV