In arrivo il nuovo trailer ufficiale di Avengers: Infinity War?

RUMOR: A new trailer for #AvengersInfinityWar may POSSIBLY drop next Tuesday, February 27th, as MCU actors @Paul_Bettany, @karengillan, and Sebastian Stan are all scheduled to appear on @GMA that day... https://t.co/uKu1Coe58V



(Credit to Reddit user Rman823) pic.twitter.com/5DwVAUad8o