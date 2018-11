Hollywood, Marvel e DC Comics reagiscono alla morte di Stan Lee

Awww man, heartbreaking. R.I.P. to a true pioneer and legend. My youth wouldn’t have been the same without him. So grateful to have met the guy, and told him how thankful I was for his work. #stanlee https://t.co/UiYscXKoLQ — James Wan (@creepypuppet) 12 novembre 2018

Rest in Peace Stan Lee



💙 — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) 12 novembre 2018

Damn... RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) 12 novembre 2018

RIP Stan — Louis D'Esposito (@louisde2) 12 novembre 2018

Though you could say I let him down, Stan Lee kept in touch. Today we say goodbye to one of the greatest creative icons in history, someone who always reminded us his humanity was not a secret identity. Rest in peace, Stan. ❤ pic.twitter.com/ZreHPPMiZ3 — Josh Trank (@joshuatrank) 12 novembre 2018

THANK YOU, @TheRealStanLee. You gave us characters that continue to stand the test of time and evolve with our consciousness. You taught us that there are no limits to our future as long as we have access to our imagination. Rest in power! #EXCELSIOR #StanLee #rip pic.twitter.com/hnSmnHIDln — Winston Duke (@Winston_Duke) 12 novembre 2018

"And now, until we meet again, may the blessings of Asgard be showered upon you!" - Stan Lee, Balder the Brave



Thank you for sharing your genius and your heart with the world, Stan. pic.twitter.com/uMjipTmyY6 — Geoff Johns (@geoffjohns) 12 novembre 2018

Stan...more than a master of stories, you always seemed like a master of living. I will look to you for inspiration for the rest of my life. You live on. xoxo Your Wasp

.

#liveon #StanLee pic.twitter.com/JRA2aRM3bG — Evangeline Lilly (@EvangelineLilly) 12 novembre 2018

Devastated by my pal Stan's passing. He was a childhood inspiration, an instructor to me when I was just getting started and a genuinely sweet man. Will miss him terribly. — Frank Miller (@FrankMillerInk) 12 novembre 2018

Thank you for filling our childhoods with such joy. You will be dearly, dearly missed... pic.twitter.com/Qt2sZqaNlc — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) 12 novembre 2018

I am so grateful to have known and worked with this man, even briefly, over the years. He quite literally changed the landscape of entertainment forever. The term “Legend” seems to get… https://t.co/gkqJ8g8fxP — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) 12 novembre 2018

We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and .... to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/iOdefi7iYz — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) 12 novembre 2018

His contribution to Pop Culture was revolutionary & cannot be overstated. He was everything you hoped he would be & MORE. I loved this man & will never stop missing him. They say you should never meet a childhood idol. They are wrong. #RIPStanTheMan pic.twitter.com/6OKH07ahJg — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) 12 novembre 2018

RIP to the great @TheRealStanLee . What a wonderful gift you have given us in the characters you’ve created and the love and passion you had for your fans. Thank you. #Excelsior pic.twitter.com/D5hxBNWMfU — Deborah Ann Woll (@DeborahAnnWoll) 12 novembre 2018