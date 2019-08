Hobbs & Shaw, The Rock spiega come 'mettere a tacere i pagliacci'

Thank you everyone for makin’ this an exciting first week of box office for our lil’ spin-off @hobbsandshaw.

#1 movie and $333M worldwide, ain’t too shabby.

And remember, the best way to shut the mouth of a 🤡 is to flex with success and a smile.

😉💪🏾💀@sevenbucksprod pic.twitter.com/rxYtNzmFL7