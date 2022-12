Henry Cavill, per i fan l'attore è destinato alla Marvel: ecco i ruoli più quotati

I hope Marvel uses this opportunity to snatch Henry Cavill up and make him part of the MCU somehow. He deserves better. — Mark Medina (@Mark_Medina) December 15, 2022

MCU fancast starter pack for Henry Cavill😭 pic.twitter.com/eYxFYeQISM — Matt Murdock (@ZeroYear97) December 15, 2022

With Henry Cavill not returning as Superman in the DCEU .. I think he’d fit perfect as these characters in the MCU.



- Mr. Fantastic

- Sentry

- Sabertooth

- Mr. Sinister pic.twitter.com/FlKVQGtwEO — Persona (@PersonaSpeaks) December 15, 2022

Imagine Marvel making a smart choice and bringing Henry Cavill into the MCU as Captain Britain since it doesn’t look like the Superman thing is gonna work out right now. pic.twitter.com/C5Krj1Y3DO — Idris Elbow 💪🏾 (@YallLuvCris) December 10, 2022