Hayley Atwell conferma la sua presenza nei prossimi due film di Mission Impossible

View this post on Instagram

I had a go at a ‘photo grid’ in an attempt to display some tech-savvy-millennial skills. For those of you who don’t know, this involves nine separate posts loaded one at a time which only come together as a complete image when someone views the profile page. Some of the comments were of the ‘wot-is-goin-on-u-can’t-frame-a-picture, mate’ variety SO, to ease the confusion, here is my news in one post..... I’m thrilled to have joined @tomcruise and @christophermcquarrie for the next TWO Mission Impossible movies. To have gone from a classical play in the west-end to an audio book recording of a great new novel to a Disney/Marvel animation and now the female lead in a huge action franchise is the kind of variety that fuels my curiosity and keeps me learning and striving to be better and do better. I can’t wait to start sharing this adventure with you. Mostly in the form of effusive, sweaty ranting about stunt training while spontaneously vomiting with excitement/exhaustion. Lucky you. 🕺