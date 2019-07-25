Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
Guillermo del Toro e le altre star di Hollywood ricordano sui social Rutger Hauer

In seguito alla notizia della morte di Rutger Hauer - avvenuta il 19 luglio ma comunicata ai media soltanto ieri - a causa di una breve malattia all'età di 75 anni, diverse celebrità e colleghi hanno manifestato il proprio cordoglio per la scomparsa dell'attore attraverso i social. La star olandese è mancata nella cittadina di Beetsterzwaag.

Diversi addetti ai lavori e fan hanno condiviso foto, citazioni e gif in particolare sui ruoli più famosi dell'attore, ovvero quelli di John Ryder nel thriller The Hitcher del 1986, del capitano Navarre in Ladyhawke del 1985 e soprattutto del replicante Roy Batty nel capolavoro di Ridley Scott, Blade Runner, nel quale Rutger Hauer pronuncia una delle battute più note nella storia del cinema.

Guillermo del Toro ha indicato i personaggi in L'amore e il sangue, Eureka, The Hitcher, Blade Runner, Ladyhawke e Furia cieca come i ruoli di Hauer ai quali è più affezionato.
"RIP al grande Rutger Hauer: un attore intenso, profondo, genuino e magnetico che ha portato verità, potere e bellezza nei suoi film" ha scritto su Twitter il regista messicano.
Altre star hanno condiviso le proprie condoglianze per la scomparsa. Gene Simmons, che ha lavorato con Hauer in Wanted vivo o morto, ha twittato:"Triste nel sentire che Rutger Hauer è morto; è sempre stato un gentiluomo, gentile e compassionevole".
Ice T è comparso con Hauer in Sopravvivere al gioco, ha ricordato l'attore con un tweet. Josh Gad ha scritto:"Un addio molto triste al grande Rutger Hauer" aggiungendo la celebre scena delle 'lacrime sotto la pioggia' di Blade Runner.
Rutger Hauer è morto da pochi giorni ma il mondo del cinema e i fan hanno già ricordato con grande affetto una delle figure più iconiche nella storia della settima arte. E non solo per il ruolo di Roy Batty in Blade Runner.

FONTE: Variety
