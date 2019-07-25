Guillermo del Toro e le altre star di Hollywood ricordano sui social Rutger Hauer
Davide Sica
In seguito alla notizia della morte di Rutger Hauer - avvenuta il 19 luglio ma comunicata ai media soltanto ieri - a causa di una breve malattia all'età di 75 anni, diverse celebrità e colleghi hanno manifestato il proprio cordoglio per la scomparsa dell'attore attraverso i social. La star olandese è mancata nella cittadina di Beetsterzwaag.
Diversi addetti ai lavori e fan hanno condiviso foto, citazioni e gif in particolare sui ruoli più famosi dell'attore, ovvero quelli di John Ryder nel thriller The Hitcher del 1986, del capitano Navarre in Ladyhawke del 1985 e soprattutto del replicante Roy Batty nel capolavoro di Ridley Scott, Blade Runner, nel quale Rutger Hauer pronuncia una delle battute più note nella storia del cinema.
Guillermo del Toro ha indicato i personaggi in L'amore e il sangue, Eureka, The Hitcher, Blade Runner, Ladyhawke e Furia cieca come i ruoli di Hauer ai quali è più affezionato.
"RIP al grande Rutger Hauer: un attore intenso, profondo, genuino e magnetico che ha portato verità, potere e bellezza nei suoi film" ha scritto su Twitter il regista messicano.
Altre star hanno condiviso le proprie condoglianze per la scomparsa. Gene Simmons, che ha lavorato con Hauer in Wanted vivo o morto, ha twittato:"Triste nel sentire che Rutger Hauer è morto; è sempre stato un gentiluomo, gentile e compassionevole".
Ice T è comparso con Hauer in Sopravvivere al gioco, ha ricordato l'attore con un tweet. Josh Gad ha scritto:"Un addio molto triste al grande Rutger Hauer" aggiungendo la celebre scena delle 'lacrime sotto la pioggia' di Blade Runner.
Rutger Hauer è morto da pochi giorni ma il mondo del cinema e i fan hanno già ricordato con grande affetto una delle figure più iconiche nella storia della settima arte. E non solo per il ruolo di Roy Batty in Blade Runner.
RIP the great Rutger Hauer: an intense, deep, genuine and magnetic actor that brought truth, power and beauty to his films. My personal favorites: Flesh + Blood, Eureka, The Hitcher, Blade Runner, Ladyhawke and Blind Fury. pic.twitter.com/1F2Via3mLY— Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) 24 luglio 2019
Sad to hear Rutger Hauer has passed away. He was always a gentleman, kind and compassionate. Sending our condolences and prayers to his family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/wFtZJs9Ui5— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) 24 luglio 2019
RIP Rutger Hauer 🙏 I had the honor of working with him in ‘Surviving The Game’ https://t.co/o2cQgBF9l2— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) 24 luglio 2019
A very sad goodbye to the great #rutgerhauer #RIP pic.twitter.com/He5eh8X5sI— Josh Gad (@joshgad) 24 luglio 2019
Rutger Hauer.— Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) 24 luglio 2019
I spent several months in the outback of Australia with him.
He was a true sweetheart of a man.
We did a film together, I was very young called Salute of the Jugger/The blood of heroes.
I'll never forget the Dutch films and BLADE RUNNER. He'll always stay with me. pic.twitter.com/VTCk0QHEnV
Goodbye Rutger Hauer pic.twitter.com/uz6RbAculD— N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) 24 luglio 2019
In 1986 Rutger Hauer did #TheHitcher. I think it was the first thriller I ever watched at the ripe old age of 7. It was terrifying & coincidentally the last time I slept. Rutger was sensational. And if my mum wasn’t already married I’d have been worried for his safety. #RIP pic.twitter.com/zIz5iJovyJ— Emmett J. Scanlan (@EmmettScanlan) 24 luglio 2019
RIP Rutger Hauer, it was great working with you. pic.twitter.com/w8QkqfIXnv— Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) 24 luglio 2019
All those moments.— Alamo Drafthouse (@alamodrafthouse) 24 luglio 2019
Rutger Hauer, 1944-2019. pic.twitter.com/oBY6mDwOD4
RIP #RutgerHauer . You scared the shit out of me more than one time. Thank you for the great films— Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) 24 luglio 2019
Yes, "tears in the rain" is one of the best scenes in the history of film, but I'm going to leave this here instead. Rest in Peace, Rutger Hauer. pic.twitter.com/1yboFKuQ8H— Robert Hewitt Wolfe (@writergeekrhw) 24 luglio 2019
From SOLDIER OF ORANGE to BLADE RUNNER to THE HITCHER to NIGHTHAWKS Rutger Hauer was an intense, dangerous, charismatic and darkly funny film actor. He will be missed. RIP pic.twitter.com/kCMNo0a7I6— Richard Shepard (@SaltyShep) 24 luglio 2019
