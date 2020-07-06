Guardiani della Galassia: trasformare Bautista in Drax? Un'odissea per i truccatori

Prima di poter mettere in pratica le sue acrobazie attoriali in Guardiani della Galassia, Dave Bautista era costretto a sottoporsi ad ore e ore di trucco.

A rivelarlo è il regista James Gunn: "Il trucco di Dave Bautista ha richiesto dalle tre alle cinque ore al giorno durante le riprese di Guardiani della Galassia. Per il sequel il processo è stato ridotto a 90 minuti".

I followers di Gunn, sorpresi, lo hanno immediatamente subissato di domande, cercando di capire perché i tempi siano stati così lunghi. E perché per Vol. 2 il procedimento si è accorciato?

"Il team di truccatori era praticamente lo stesso per entrambi i film, quindi non è quello il motivo. La compagnia che ha lavorato a Vol 2, la Legacy, ha creato una sorta di maglietta con i colori di Drax, per le braccia e il torso. Non solo rendeva tutto più veloce, ma era anche migliore: sebbene il design estetico sia stato fin da subito molto fico, i vari pezzi del trucco colavano via con il sudore di Dave".

Ciò costrinse i vari designer a molti interventi in post produzione, in modo da sistemare le parti mancanti, mentre nel secondo film questa specie di costume era talmente sottile che riusciva a mettere il fisico di Bautista molto più in risalto, annullando per giunta gli inconvenienti del trucco e risparmiando all'attore lunghissime sessioni nella quali gli artisti si divertivano a ricoprirlo di pittura.

Immergere Drax nella melma gialla non deve aver richiesto molto tempo, invece. Vi segnaliamo inoltre una interessante teoria sulla presunta invisibilità di Drax.