Guardiani della Galassia: trasformare Bautista in Drax? Un'odissea per i truccatori
Prima di poter mettere in pratica le sue acrobazie attoriali in Guardiani della Galassia, Dave Bautista era costretto a sottoporsi ad ore e ore di trucco.
A rivelarlo è il regista James Gunn: "Il trucco di Dave Bautista ha richiesto dalle tre alle cinque ore al giorno durante le riprese di Guardiani della Galassia. Per il sequel il processo è stato ridotto a 90 minuti".
I followers di Gunn, sorpresi, lo hanno immediatamente subissato di domande, cercando di capire perché i tempi siano stati così lunghi. E perché per Vol. 2 il procedimento si è accorciato?
"Il team di truccatori era praticamente lo stesso per entrambi i film, quindi non è quello il motivo. La compagnia che ha lavorato a Vol 2, la Legacy, ha creato una sorta di maglietta con i colori di Drax, per le braccia e il torso. Non solo rendeva tutto più veloce, ma era anche migliore: sebbene il design estetico sia stato fin da subito molto fico, i vari pezzi del trucco colavano via con il sudore di Dave".
Ciò costrinse i vari designer a molti interventi in post produzione, in modo da sistemare le parti mancanti, mentre nel secondo film questa specie di costume era talmente sottile che riusciva a mettere il fisico di Bautista molto più in risalto, annullando per giunta gli inconvenienti del trucco e risparmiando all'attore lunghissime sessioni nella quali gli artisti si divertivano a ricoprirlo di pittura.
Immergere Drax nella melma gialla non deve aver richiesto molto tempo, invece. Vi segnaliamo inoltre una interessante teoria sulla presunta invisibilità di Drax.
I posted this fact on my story and got hundreds of people asking me how? The application team was mostly the same@on both films, so it wasn’t that. The company that did the work on Vol 2, Legacy, created a sort of Drax “shirt” for his arms and upper body. In addition to being quicker it was much better - although the aesthetic design was cool from the beginning, the separate pieces in the first film would swell with Dave’s sweat and start to crinkle so that his whole body looked like a Sharpei. This required a lot of CG help and cleanup we didn’t need in Vol 2. In the second film the shirt is so incredibly thin and form fitting we actually see way more of Dave’s body and muscles. Another fun fact: a cool scene I cut from the first film shows that Drax’s tattoos are not about his conquests, but about the memories he has with his family: his mother and father in his childhood, his marriage to his wife, his daughter being born. These things are all in the specific design of the tattoos/scarification. #gotg #marvel #guardiansofthegalaxy
