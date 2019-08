Guardiani della Galassia: James Gunn e il giuramento con Chris Pratt e Dave Bautista

It was at this show we could see GotG was going to be big. Backstage, @DaveBautista, @prattprattpratt & I put our arms around each other & vowed to remain down-to-earth, honest, & kind no matter how our external worlds changed. I think & pray we’ve all 3 kept that promise. ❤️ https://t.co/WLJeu4KKY3