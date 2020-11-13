Gotham Awards 2020, c'è anche Martin Eden nelle nomination dei migliori film indipendenti!

Dopo aver fatto incetta di nomination agli European Film Awards 2020, Martin Eden con Luca Marinelli è riuscito a rientrare anche nelle candidature dei Gotham Awards, i premi più importanti del circuito indipendente statunitense.

Il film tratto da Jack London è stato selezionato per la lista dei migliori film stranieri, mentre First Cow è il titolo con più nomination della serata: l'anno scorso Netflix aveva stravinto con Storia di un Matrimonio, che si era portato a casa quattro statuette, ma quest'anno il colosso delle streaming ha ottenuto solo quattro nomination: una per Chadwick Boseman, una per Cuties, due per I'm Thinking of Ending Things e una per la serie tv Unorthodox.

Qui sotto tutte le nomination:

BEST FEATURE

The Assistant

First Cow

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Nomadland

Relic

BEST DOCUMENTARY

76 Days

City Hall

Our Time Machine

A Thousand Cuts

Time

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

Bacurau

Beanpole

Cuties (Mignonnes)

Identifying Features

Martin Eden

Wolfwalkers

BINGHAM RAY BREAKTHROUGH DIRECTOR AWARD

Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version

Channing Godfrey Peoples, Miss Juneteenth

Alex Thompson, Saint Frances

Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Swallow

Andrew Patterson, The Vast of Night

BEST SCREENPLAY

Bad Education, Mike Makowsky

First Cow, Jon Raymond, Kelly Reichardt

The Forty-Year-Old Version, Radha Blank

Fourteen, Dan Sallitt

The Vast of Night, James Montague, Craig Sanger

BEST ACTOR

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Jude Law, The Nest

John Magaro, First Cow

Jesse Plemons, I’m Thinking of Ending Things

BEST ACTRESS

Nicole Beharie, Miss Juneteenth

Jessie Buckley, I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Carrie Coon, The Nest

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

BREAKTHROUGH ACTOR

Jasmine Batchelor, The Surrogate

Kingsley Ben-Adir, One Night in Miami

Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Orion Lee, First Cow

Kelly O’Sullivan, Saint Frances

BREAKTHROUGH SERIES – LONG FORMAT (40-PLUS MINUTES PER EPISODE)

The Great

Immigration Nation

P-Valley

Unorthodox

Watchmen

BREAKTHROUGH SERIES – SHORT FORMAT (LESS THAN 40 MINUTES PER EPISODE)

Betty

Dave

I May Destroy You

Taste the Nation

Work in Progress

