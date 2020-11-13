Gotham Awards 2020, c'è anche Martin Eden nelle nomination dei migliori film indipendenti!
Dopo aver fatto incetta di nomination agli European Film Awards 2020, Martin Eden con Luca Marinelli è riuscito a rientrare anche nelle candidature dei Gotham Awards, i premi più importanti del circuito indipendente statunitense.
Il film tratto da Jack London è stato selezionato per la lista dei migliori film stranieri, mentre First Cow è il titolo con più nomination della serata: l'anno scorso Netflix aveva stravinto con Storia di un Matrimonio, che si era portato a casa quattro statuette, ma quest'anno il colosso delle streaming ha ottenuto solo quattro nomination: una per Chadwick Boseman, una per Cuties, due per I'm Thinking of Ending Things e una per la serie tv Unorthodox.
Qui sotto tutte le nomination:
BEST FEATURE
- The Assistant
- First Cow
- Never Rarely Sometimes Always
- Nomadland
- Relic
BEST DOCUMENTARY
- 76 Days
- City Hall
- Our Time Machine
- A Thousand Cuts
- Time
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE
- Bacurau
- Beanpole
- Cuties (Mignonnes)
- Identifying Features
- Martin Eden
- Wolfwalkers
BINGHAM RAY BREAKTHROUGH DIRECTOR AWARD
- Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version
- Channing Godfrey Peoples, Miss Juneteenth
- Alex Thompson, Saint Frances
- Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Swallow
- Andrew Patterson, The Vast of Night
BEST SCREENPLAY
- Bad Education, Mike Makowsky
- First Cow, Jon Raymond, Kelly Reichardt
- The Forty-Year-Old Version, Radha Blank
- Fourteen, Dan Sallitt
- The Vast of Night, James Montague, Craig Sanger
BEST ACTOR
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Jude Law, The Nest
- John Magaro, First Cow
- Jesse Plemons, I’m Thinking of Ending Things
BEST ACTRESS
- Nicole Beharie, Miss Juneteenth
- Jessie Buckley, I’m Thinking of Ending Things
- Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
- Carrie Coon, The Nest
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
BREAKTHROUGH ACTOR
- Jasmine Batchelor, The Surrogate
- Kingsley Ben-Adir, One Night in Miami
- Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
- Orion Lee, First Cow
- Kelly O’Sullivan, Saint Frances
BREAKTHROUGH SERIES – LONG FORMAT (40-PLUS MINUTES PER EPISODE)
- The Great
- Immigration Nation
- P-Valley
- Unorthodox
- Watchmen
BREAKTHROUGH SERIES – SHORT FORMAT (LESS THAN 40 MINUTES PER EPISODE)
- Betty
- Dave
- I May Destroy You
- Taste the Nation
- Work in Progress
Per altri approfondimenti vi rimandiamo alla recensione di Martin Eden e alla recensione di Watchmen.
Martin Eden
Martin Eden
- Distributore: 01 Distribution
- Genere: Drammatico
- Regia: Pietro Marcello
- Interpreti: Luca Marinelli, Jessica Crossy
- Nazione: Italia
- Durata: 129 min
Nelle sale Italiane dal: 04/09/2019
