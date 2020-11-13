Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
Gotham Awards 2020, c'è anche Martin Eden nelle nomination dei migliori film indipendenti!

Dopo aver fatto incetta di nomination agli European Film Awards 2020, Martin Eden con Luca Marinelli è riuscito a rientrare anche nelle candidature dei Gotham Awards, i premi più importanti del circuito indipendente statunitense.

Il film tratto da Jack London è stato selezionato per la lista dei migliori film stranieri, mentre First Cow è il titolo con più nomination della serata: l'anno scorso Netflix aveva stravinto con Storia di un Matrimonio, che si era portato a casa quattro statuette, ma quest'anno il colosso delle streaming ha ottenuto solo quattro nomination: una per Chadwick Boseman, una per Cuties, due per I'm Thinking of Ending Things e una per la serie tv Unorthodox.

Qui sotto tutte le nomination:

BEST FEATURE

  • The Assistant
  • First Cow
  • Never Rarely Sometimes Always
  • Nomadland
  • Relic

BEST DOCUMENTARY

  • 76 Days
  • City Hall
  • Our Time Machine
  • A Thousand Cuts
  • Time

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

  • Bacurau
  • Beanpole
  • Cuties (Mignonnes)
  • Identifying Features
  • Martin Eden
  • Wolfwalkers

BINGHAM RAY BREAKTHROUGH DIRECTOR AWARD

  • Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version
  • Channing Godfrey Peoples, Miss Juneteenth
  • Alex Thompson, Saint Frances
  • Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Swallow
  • Andrew Patterson, The Vast of Night

BEST SCREENPLAY

  • Bad Education, Mike Makowsky
  • First Cow, Jon Raymond, Kelly Reichardt
  • The Forty-Year-Old Version, Radha Blank
  • Fourteen, Dan Sallitt
  • The Vast of Night, James Montague, Craig Sanger

BEST ACTOR

  • Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
  • Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Jude Law, The Nest
  • John Magaro, First Cow
  • Jesse Plemons, I’m Thinking of Ending Things

BEST ACTRESS

  • Nicole Beharie, Miss Juneteenth
  • Jessie Buckley, I’m Thinking of Ending Things
  • Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
  • Carrie Coon, The Nest
  • Frances McDormand, Nomadland

BREAKTHROUGH ACTOR

  • Jasmine Batchelor, The Surrogate
  • Kingsley Ben-Adir, One Night in Miami
  • Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
  • Orion Lee, First Cow
  • Kelly O’Sullivan, Saint Frances

BREAKTHROUGH SERIES – LONG FORMAT (40-PLUS MINUTES PER EPISODE)

  • The Great
  • Immigration Nation
  • P-Valley
  • Unorthodox
  • Watchmen

BREAKTHROUGH SERIES – SHORT FORMAT (LESS THAN 40 MINUTES PER EPISODE)

  • Betty
  • Dave
  • I May Destroy You
  • Taste the Nation
  • Work in Progress

Per altri approfondimenti vi rimandiamo alla recensione di Martin Eden e alla recensione di Watchmen.

