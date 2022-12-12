Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
  1. HOME
  2. Golden Globes 2023
  3. Notizie

Golden Globes 2023, tutte le nomination: ci sono Avatar, Top Gun e Ana de Armas!

Golden Globes 2023, tutte le nomination: ci sono Avatar, Top Gun e Ana de Armas!
INFORMAZIONI FILM
di

La stagione dei premi è finalmente iniziata: dopo i vincitori degli European Film Awards 2022, sono state appena annunciate le nomination ufficiali ai Golden Globes 2023, i famosi premi cinematografici assegnati dalla Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Il duo comico composto da padre e figlia George Lopez e Mayan Lopez ha presentato le candidature ufficiali durante una diretta su NBC Today, con i Golden Globes che finalmente tornano a casa sul network americano.

Best Motion Picture Drama

  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Best Motion Pictures Musical or Comedy

  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Triangle of Sadness

Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama Actor

  • Austin Butler, Elvis
  • Brendan Fraser, The Whale
  • Hugh Jackman, The Son
  • Bill Nighy, Living
  • Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Performance in a Motion Pictures - Actress

  • Cate Blanchett, Tár
  • Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
  • Viola Davis, The Woman King
  • Ana de Armas, Blonde
  • Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Actor

  • Diego Calva, Babylon
  • Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Adam Driver, White Noise
  • Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Performance in a Motion Pictures - Musical or Comedy Actress

  • Margot Robbie, Babylon
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
  • Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
  • Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture - Supporting Actor

  • Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brad Pitt, Babylon
  • Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture - Supporting Actress

  • Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
  • Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Director

  • James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
  • Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay

  • Todd Field, Tár
  • Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best Original Score

  • Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
  • Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
  • John Williams, The Fabelmans
  • Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Original Song

  • “Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
  • “Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
  • “Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
  • “Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
  • “Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Best Animated Feature

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
  • Il gatto con gli stivali 2: L'ultimo desiderio
  • Turning Red

Best Non-English Language Film

  • RRR (India)
  • All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
  • Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
  • Close (Belgium)
  • Decision to Leave (South Korea)

I premi saranno assegnati il 10 gennaio 2023, prima dell'annuncio delle nomination agli Oscar 2023, che invece verranno resi noti il 24 gennaio: secondo voi chi vincerà?

Quanto è interessante?
2

Altri contenuti per Golden Globes 2023

  1. Joker Folie à Deux, brutte nuove per chi aspetta il first look a Harley Quinn di Lady Gaga