Golden Globes 2023, tutte le nomination: ci sono Avatar, Top Gun e Ana de Armas!
La stagione dei premi è finalmente iniziata: dopo i vincitori degli European Film Awards 2022, sono state appena annunciate le nomination ufficiali ai Golden Globes 2023, i famosi premi cinematografici assegnati dalla Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
Il duo comico composto da padre e figlia George Lopez e Mayan Lopez ha presentato le candidature ufficiali durante una diretta su NBC Today, con i Golden Globes che finalmente tornano a casa sul network americano.
Best Motion Picture Drama
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Motion Pictures Musical or Comedy
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama Actor
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Hugh Jackman, The Son
- Bill Nighy, Living
- Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best Performance in a Motion Pictures - Actress
- Cate Blanchett, Tár
- Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Actor
- Diego Calva, Babylon
- Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver, White Noise
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Best Performance in a Motion Pictures - Musical or Comedy Actress
- Margot Robbie, Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
- Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture - Supporting Actor
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt, Babylon
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture - Supporting Actress
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best Director
- James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Screenplay
- Todd Field, Tár
- Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Best Original Score
- Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
- John Williams, The Fabelmans
- Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Original Song
- “Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
- “Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
- “Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
- “Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- “Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
Best Animated Feature
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Il gatto con gli stivali 2: L'ultimo desiderio
- Turning Red
Best Non-English Language Film
- RRR (India)
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Belgium)
- Decision to Leave (South Korea)
I premi saranno assegnati il 10 gennaio 2023, prima dell'annuncio delle nomination agli Oscar 2023, che invece verranno resi noti il 24 gennaio: secondo voi chi vincerà?
