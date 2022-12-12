Golden Globes 2023, tutte le nomination: ci sono Avatar, Top Gun e Ana de Armas!

La stagione dei premi è finalmente iniziata: dopo i vincitori degli European Film Awards 2022, sono state appena annunciate le nomination ufficiali ai Golden Globes 2023, i famosi premi cinematografici assegnati dalla Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Il duo comico composto da padre e figlia George Lopez e Mayan Lopez ha presentato le candidature ufficiali durante una diretta su NBC Today, con i Golden Globes che finalmente tornano a casa sul network americano.

Best Motion Picture Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Motion Pictures Musical or Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Performance in a Motion Pictures - Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Actor

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Performance in a Motion Pictures - Musical or Comedy Actress

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture - Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture - Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Director

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay

Todd Field, Tár

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best Original Score

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Original Song

“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

“Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)

“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Best Animated Feature

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Il gatto con gli stivali 2: L'ultimo desiderio

Turning Red

Best Non-English Language Film

RRR (India)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

I premi saranno assegnati il 10 gennaio 2023, prima dell'annuncio delle nomination agli Oscar 2023, che invece verranno resi noti il 24 gennaio: secondo voi chi vincerà?