Golden Globes 2022, ecco tutte le nomination: c'è anche È Stata la Mano di Dio!
Ivan Marra
Si avvicina l'anno nuovo, si avvicina la stagione dei premi: il prossimo 9 gennaio avrà dunque luogo la cerimonia di premiazione dei Golden Globes 2022, con l'Hollywood Foreign Press Association che ha ufficializzato proprio in queste ore le nomination per questa 79esima edizione del premio. Spoiler: c'è anche un po' di Italia!
Ecco, dunque, tutte le nomination annunciate proprio pochi minuti fa:
MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO
- Compartment No.6 (Finlandia/Russia/Germania)
- Drive My Car (Giappone)
- È Stata la Mano di Dio (Italia)
- A Hero (Francia/Iran)
- Madres Paralelas (Spagna)
MIGLIOR FILM DRAMMATICO
- Belfast
- Coda
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO
- Jessica Chastain - The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
- Nicole Kidman - Being The Ricardos
- Lady Gaga - House Of Gucci
- Kristen Stewart - Spencer
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO
- Mahershala Ali - Swan Song
- Javier Bardem - Being The Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power Of The Dog
- Will Smith - King Richard
- Denzel Washington - The Tragedy Of Macbeth
MIGLIOR FILM COMMEDIA O MUSICALE
- Cyrano
- Don’t Look Up
- Licorice Pizza
- Tick Tick Boom
- West Side Story
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM COMMEDIA O MUSICALE
- Leonardo Di Caprio – Don’t Look Up
- Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
- Andrew Garfield – Tick Tick Boom
- Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
- Anthony Ramos – In the Heights
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN FILM COMMEDIA O MUSICALE
- Marion Cotillard – Annette
- Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
- Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
- Emma Stone – Cruella
- Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
- Catriona Balfe – Belfast
- Araiana Debose – West Side Story
- Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
- Anjanue Ellis – King Richard
- Ruth Negga – Passing
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
- Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
- Jamie Dornan – Belfast
- Ciaran Hinds – Belfast
- Troy – CODA
- Kodi Smitt-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
MIGLIOR REGISTA
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
- Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
- Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
- Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
- Denis Villeneuve – Dune
MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA
- Alexandre Desplat - The French Dispatch
- Germaine Franco - Encanto
- Jonny Greenwood - The Power Of The Dog
- Alberto Iglesias - Madres Paralelas
- Hans Zimmer - Dune
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA
- Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
- Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
- Jane Campion - The Power Of The Dog
- Adam Mckay - Don't Look Up
- Aaron Sorkin - Being The Ricardos
MIGLIOR FILM D'ANIMAZIONE
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- My Sunny Maad
- Raya And The Last Dragon
MIGLIOR SERIE TV DRAMMATICA
- Lupin
- The Morning Show
- Pose
- Squid Game
- Succession
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE TV DRAMMATICA
- Brian Cox – Succession
- Lee Jaw – Squid Game
- Billy Porter – Pose
- Jeremy Strong – Succession
- Omar Sy – Lupin
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE TV DRAMMATICA
- Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
- Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
- Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
- MJ Rodriguez – Pose
MIGLIOR SERIE TV COMMEDIA O MUSICALE
- The Great
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Reservation Dogs
- Ted Lasso
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE TV COMMEDIA O MUSICALE
- Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
- Elle Fanning - The Great
- Issa Rae - Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-Ish
- Jean Smart - Hacks
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE TV COMMEDIA O MUSICALE
- Anthony Anderson - Black-Ish
- Nicholas Hoult - The Great
- Steve Martin - Only Murders In The Building
- Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building
- Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE TV ANTOLOGICA
- Jessica Chastain – Scene di un matrimonio
- Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen - Wandavision
- Margaret Qualley - Maid
- Kate Winslet - Mare Of Easttown
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE TV ANTOLOGICA
- Paul Bettany – WandaVision
- Oscar Isaac – Scene di un matrimonio
- Michael Keaton - Dopesick
- Ewan McGregor – Holsten
- Tahar Rahim – The Serpent
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE TV
- Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick
- Andie Macdowell - Maid
- Sarah Snook - Succession
- Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE TV
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin - Succession
- Mark Duplass - The Morning Show
- Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
- O Yeong-Su - Squid Game
Cosa ne pensate? Ritenete giuste le nomination decise dalla Hollywood Foreign Press Association? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti! Qui, intanto, vi lasciamo la nostra recensione di È Stata la Mano di Dio.
