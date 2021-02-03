Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
Netflix

Golden Globes 2021: Mank di David Fincher guida il gruppo, va forte anche Borat 2!

La Hollywood Foreign Press Association ha appena annunciato le nomination ufficiali ai Golden Globes 2021, primo vero e succoso round della stagione dei premi che si concluderà domenica 25 aprile con la Notte degli Oscar.

A giudicare la carica è Netflix candidata con Mank di David Fincher, cui seguono anche il film d'animazione Over the Moon e Il processo ai Chicago 7. Presente anche Borat 2 - Seguito di film, che ha incassato tre nomination incluse quelle per il miglior attore a Sacha Baron Cohen (nominato due volte, anche come miglior attore drammatico per Chicago 7) e la migliore attrice a Maria Bakalova. Spazio anche a Chadwick Boseman, nominato come miglior attore per Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Qui sotto tutte le nomination:

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

  • Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
  • Jack Fincher, Mank
  • Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Christopher Hampton e Florian Zeller, The Father
  • Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

  • Another Round (Denmark)
  • La Llorona (France/Guatemala)
  • The Life Ahead (Italy)
  • Minari (USA)
  • Two of Us (USA/France)

Best Motion Picture — Animated

  • The Croods: A New Age
  • Onward
  • Over the Moon
  • Soul
  • Wolfwalkers

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

  • "Fight for You," Judas and the Black Messiah
  • "Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • "Io Sì (Seen)," The Life Ahead
  • "Speak Now," One Night in Miami
  • "Tigress & Tweed," The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

  • Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequet Moviefilm
  • Kate Hudson, Music
  • Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
  • Rosaumund Pike, I Care a Lot
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • James Corden, The Prom
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
  • Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
  • Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

  • Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
  • Olivia Colman, The Father
  • Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
  • Amanda Seyfried, Mank
  • Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trail of the Chicago
  • Seven Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Jared Leto, The Little Things
  • Bill Murray, On the Rocks
  • Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

  • Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
  • Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
  • Frances McDormand, Nomadland
  • Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

  • Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
  • Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • Anthony Hopkins, The Father
  • Gary Oldman, Mank
  • Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Director — Motion Picture

  • Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
  • David Fincher, Mank
  • Regina King, One Night in Miami
  • Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

  • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • Hamilton
  • Music
  • Palm Springs
  • The Prom

Best Motion Picture — Drama

  • The Father
  • Mank
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7
