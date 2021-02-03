Golden Globes 2021: Mank di David Fincher guida il gruppo, va forte anche Borat 2!

La Hollywood Foreign Press Association ha appena annunciato le nomination ufficiali ai Golden Globes 2021, primo vero e succoso round della stagione dei premi che si concluderà domenica 25 aprile con la Notte degli Oscar.

A giudicare la carica è Netflix candidata con Mank di David Fincher, cui seguono anche il film d'animazione Over the Moon e Il processo ai Chicago 7. Presente anche Borat 2 - Seguito di film, che ha incassato tre nomination incluse quelle per il miglior attore a Sacha Baron Cohen (nominato due volte, anche come miglior attore drammatico per Chicago 7) e la migliore attrice a Maria Bakalova. Spazio anche a Chadwick Boseman, nominato come miglior attore per Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Qui sotto tutte le nomination:

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher, Mank

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Christopher Hampton e Florian Zeller, The Father

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

Another Round (Denmark)

La Llorona (France/Guatemala)

The Life Ahead (Italy)

Minari (USA)

Two of Us (USA/France)

Best Motion Picture — Animated

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

"Fight for You," Judas and the Black Messiah

"Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7

"Io Sì (Seen)," The Life Ahead

"Speak Now," One Night in Miami

"Tigress & Tweed," The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequet Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosaumund Pike, I Care a Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trail of the Chicago

Seven Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Director — Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Motion Picture — Drama