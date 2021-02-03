Golden Globes 2021: Mank di David Fincher guida il gruppo, va forte anche Borat 2!
La Hollywood Foreign Press Association ha appena annunciato le nomination ufficiali ai Golden Globes 2021, primo vero e succoso round della stagione dei premi che si concluderà domenica 25 aprile con la Notte degli Oscar.
A giudicare la carica è Netflix candidata con Mank di David Fincher, cui seguono anche il film d'animazione Over the Moon e Il processo ai Chicago 7. Presente anche Borat 2 - Seguito di film, che ha incassato tre nomination incluse quelle per il miglior attore a Sacha Baron Cohen (nominato due volte, anche come miglior attore drammatico per Chicago 7) e la migliore attrice a Maria Bakalova. Spazio anche a Chadwick Boseman, nominato come miglior attore per Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
Qui sotto tutte le nomination:
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
- Jack Fincher, Mank
- Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Christopher Hampton e Florian Zeller, The Father
- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
- Another Round (Denmark)
- La Llorona (France/Guatemala)
- The Life Ahead (Italy)
- Minari (USA)
- Two of Us (USA/France)
Best Motion Picture — Animated
- The Croods: A New Age
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
- "Fight for You," Judas and the Black Messiah
- "Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7
- "Io Sì (Seen)," The Life Ahead
- "Speak Now," One Night in Miami
- "Tigress & Tweed," The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequet Moviefilm
- Kate Hudson, Music
- Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
- Rosaumund Pike, I Care a Lot
- Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- James Corden, The Prom
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
- Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
- Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- Helena Zengel, News of the World
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trail of the Chicago
- Seven Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Jared Leto, The Little Things
- Bill Murray, On the Rocks
- Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Director — Motion Picture
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
- David Fincher, Mank
- Regina King, One Night in Miami
- Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Hamilton
- Music
- Palm Springs
- The Prom
Best Motion Picture — Drama
- The Father
- Mank
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mank
- Genere: Drammatico
- Regia: David Fincher
- Interpreti: Gary Oldman, Lily Collins, Amanda Seyfried, Charles Dance, Tom Burke, Arliss Howard Joseph Cross, Sam Troughton, Tom Pelphrey, Toby Leonard Moore
- +
Nelle sale Italiane dal: 04/10/2020
Che voto dai a: Mank
Voti: 17
