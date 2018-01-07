Golden Globe 2018: ecco tutte le candidature e le info su come vedere la cerimonia!

Stasera si terrà la cerimonia dei Golden Globe Awards , che consegnerà i premi annuali allo stardom hollywoodiano, prima degli ambitissimi. Ecco a voi tutte le nomination cinema, tv, e le informazioni per vedere la diretta dell'evento.

La cerimonia avrà luogo a Los Angeles, al Beverly Hilton Hotel di Beverly Hills e a presentare l'evento sarà il comico Seth Meyers. Per vedere in Italia lo show, che andrà in onda dopo la mezzanotte nostrana, ci si potrà sintonizzare sul canale satellitare Sky Atlantic HD (canale 110), che manderà in onda la diretta in esclusiva a partire dalle 23.25 ora italiana con lo speciale intitolato "75th Golden Globe Anniversary Special", presentato dall'attrice Debra Messing e da Eric McCormack. La diretta inizierà all'una di notte, con tutta la passerella delle star sul tappeto rosso e, dalle 2, inizierà la cerimonia di premiazione vera e propria.

Tra le personalità di Hollywood che presenteranno e consegneranno gli Award ci sono: Penélope Cruz, Seth Rogen, Gal Gadot, Carol Burnett, Darren Criss, Greta Gerwig, Hugh Grant, Kelly Clarkson, Neil Patrick Harris, Chris Hemsworth, Christina Hendricks, Isabelle Huppert, Halle Berry,Shirley MacLaine, Ricky Martin, Sarah Jessica Parker, Amy Poehler, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Edgar Ramírez, J.K. Simmons, Sharon Stone, Alicia Vikander, Emma Watson e Kerry Washington.

Ecco le candidature e le categorie per la sezione CINEMA:

"Miglior Film Drammatico

- Chiamami con il tuo nome

- Dunkirk

- The Post

- La forma dell'acqua

- Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri

Miglior Film Commedia o Musicale

- The Disaster Artist

- Get Out

- The Greatest Showman

- I, Tonya

- Lady Bird

Miglior Attore Protagonista - Dramma

- Timothee Chalamet per "Chiamami con il tuo nome"

- Daniel Day-Lewis per "Il filo nascosto"

- Tom Hanks per "The Post"

- Gary Oldman per "L'ora più buia"

- Danzel Washington per "Roman J. Israel, Esquire"

Miglior Attore Protagonista - Commedia

- Steve Carell per "La battaglia dei sessi"

- Ansel Elgort per "Baby Driver"

- James Franco per "The Disaster Artist"

- Hugh Jackman per "The Greatest Showman"

- Daniel Kaluuya per "Get Out"

Miglior Attrice Protagonista - Dramma

- Jessica Chastain per "Molly's Game"

- Sally Hawkins per "La forma dell'acqua"

- Frances McDormand per "Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri"

- Meryl Streep per "The Post"

- Michelle Williams per "Tutti i soldi del mondo"

Miglior Attrice Protagonista - Commedia

- Judi Dench per "Victoria e Abdul"

- Helen Mirren per "Ella & John"

- Margot Robbie per "I, Tonya"

- Saoirse Ronan per "Lady Bird"

- Emma Stone per "La battaglia dei sessi"

Miglior Attore non Protagonista

- Willem Dafoe per "The Florida Project"

- Armie Hammer per "Chiamami con il tuo nome"

- Richard Jenkins per "La forma dell'acqua"

- Christopher Plummer per "Tutti i soldi del mondo"

- Sam Rockwell per "Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri"

Miglior Attrice non Protagonista

- Mary J. Blige per "Mudbound"

- Hong Chau per "Downsizing"

- Allison Janney per "I, Tonya"

- Laurie Metcalf per "Lady Bird"

- Octavia Spencer per "La forma dell'acqua"

Miglior Regista

- Guillermo del Toro per "La forma dell'acqua"

- Martin Mcdonagh per "Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri"

- Christopher Nolan per "Dunkirk"

- Ridley Scott per "Tutti i soldi del mondo"

- Steven Spielberg per "The Post"

Migliore Sceneggiatura

- Guillermo del Toro e Vanessa Taylor per "La forma dell'acqua"

- Greta Gerwing per "Lady Bird"

- Liz Hannah e Josh Singer per "The Post"

- Martin McDonagh per "Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri"

- Aaron Sorkin per "Molly's Game"

Miglior Colonna Sonora

- Carter Burwell per "Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri"

- Alexander Desplat per "La forma dell'acqua"

- Jonny Greenwood per "Il filo nascosto"

- John Williams per "The Post"

- Hans Zimmer per "Dunkirk"

Miglior Canzone

- Home da "Ferdinand"

- Mighty River da "Mudbound"

- Remember Me da "Coco"

- The Star da "The Star"

- This Is Me da "The Greatest Showman"

Miglior Film d'Animazione

- Baby Boss

- The Breadwinner

- Coco

- Ferdinand

- Loving Vincent

Miglior Film Straniero

- A Fantastic Woman

- Per primo hanno ucciso mio padre

- In the Fade

- Loveless

- The Square

Ecco le candidature per la sezione TELEVISIONE:

Miglior Serie Drammatica

- The Crown

- Il Trono di Spade

- The Handmaid's Tale

- Stranger Things

- This Is US

Miglior Serie Comedy

- Black-ish

- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

- Master of None

- SMILF

- Will & Grace

Miglior Miniserie o Film TV

- Big Little Lies

- Fargo

- Feud: Bette & Joan

- The Sinner

- Top of the Lake: China Girl

Miglior Attore in una Serie Drammatica

- Jason Bateman per "Ozark"

- Sterling K. Brown per "This Is Us"

- Freddie Highmore per "The Good Doctor"

- Bob Odenkirk per "Better Call Saul"

- Liev Schreiber per "Ray Donovan"

Miglior Attore in una Serie Comedy

- Anthony Anderson per "Black-ish"

- Aziz Ansari per "Master of None"

- Kevin Bacon per "I Love Dick"

- William H. Macey per "Shameless"

- Eric McCormack per "Will & Grace"

Miglior Attrice in una Serie Drammatica

- Caitriona Balfe per "Outlander"

- Claire Foy per "The Crown"

- Maggie Gyllenhaal per "The Deuce"

- Katherine Langford per "13 Reasons Why"

- Elisabeth Moss per "The Handmaid's Tale"

Miglior Attrice in una Serie Comedy

- Pamela Adlon per "Better Things"

- Alison Brie per "Glow"

- Rachel Brosnahan per "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

- Issa Rae per "Insecure"

- Frankie Shaw per "SMILF"

Miglior Attore in una Miniserie o Film TV

- Robert De Niro per "The Wizard of Lies"

- Jude Law per "The Young Pope"

- Kyle MacLachlan per "Twin Peaks"

- Ewan McGregor per "Fargo"

- Geoffrey Rush per "Genius"

Miglior Attrice in una Miniserie o Film TV

- Jessica Biel per "The Sinner"

- Nicole Kidman per "Big Little Lies"

- Jessica Lange per "Feud: Bette & Joan"

- Susan Sarandon per "Feud: Bette & Joan"

- Reese Whiterspoon per "Big Little Lies"

Miglior Attore non Protagonista in una Serie, Miniserie o Film TV

- David Harbour per "Stranger Things"

- Alfred Molina per "Feud: Bette & Joan"

- Alexander Skarsgard per "Big Little Lies"

- Christian Slater per "Mr. Robot"

- David Thewlis per "Fargo"

Miglior Attrice non Protagonista in una Serie, Miniserie o Film TV

- Laura Dern per "Big Little Lies"

- Ann Dowd per "The Handmaid's Tale"

- Chrissy Metz per "This Is Us"

- Michelle Pfeiffer per "The Wizard of Lies"

- Shailene Woodley per "Big Little Lies""

Stay Tuned!