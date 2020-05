Godzilla vs Kong: i mostri della Universal si erano già incontrati prima?

4 New #MonsterVerse Titles - Legendary Comics



-A Godzilla Prequel Graphic Novel To Godzilla vs. Kong

(from Godzilla's POV, understanding his character)

-A Kong Prequel Graphic Novel To Godzilla vs. Kong

-Kong Picture Book(More for younger audiences)

-The Art of Godzilla vs. Kong pic.twitter.com/A8PGobgp4u