Ghostbusters: Legacy, le prime reazioni promuovo il sequel: "Emozionante e ben scritto"
Oltre che per presentare il tanto atteso trailer ufficiale di Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony Pictures ha approfittato della sua presenza al CinemaCon del 2021 per offrire ai presenti una proiezione a sorpresa di Ghostbusters: Legacy. Ecco dunque le prime reazioni degli addetti ai lavori:
Jason Guerrasio (Insider): "Wow! Non mi aspettavo tutte queste emozioni. Ha un'atmosfere molto bambinesca alla Spielberg. E Jason Reitman è rimasto estremamente fedele all'originale."
Germain Lussier (Io9): "Legacy è il sequel che i fan stavano aspettando da decenni, nel bene e nel male. Ha dei nuovi personaggi fantastici, molte sorprese e molte risate con la giusta dose di nostalgia. L'ho amato davvero tanto. Tuttavia, non è privo di alcuni difetti. Principalmente, ci sono molti problemi logici nella trama che gli impediscono di dare il massimo. Nel complesso però ho esultato e pianto, e non vedo l'ora di guardarlo di nuovo."
Lo sceneggiatore e regista Ben Mekler scrive: "La proiezione a sorprese di Ghostbusters: Legacy al CinemaCon ha fatto saltare il tetto del CinemaCon. L'ho adorato. Questo film ha un grande significato per me - un sequel emozionante che risulta quasi indecifrabile per gli estranei. Questo è ciò che i fan stavano aspettando."
Andy Signore (ScreenJunkies): "Ho appena visto Ghostbusters: Afterlife e sono ancora sotto shock... sono al settimo cielo. Wow... l'ho adorato. Ho bisogno di un attimo per elaborare perché non riesco a togliermi il sorriso dalla faccia!"
Infine, ha condiviso la sua reazione anche Josh Gad: "Dopo aver visto questo film, posso confermare che è tutto ciò che stavate aspettando e molto altro ancora. In più, portatevi dei fazzoletti."
Diretto da Jason Reitman, il film è previsto nelle sale italiane il prossimo 11 novembre. Intanto, qui potete trovare il trailer ufficiale di Ghostbusters: Legacy.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife … Wow! Was not expecting how heartfelt it is. It has a very childlike Spielberg vibe to it. And @JasonReitman is extremely loyal to the original. #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/APyHMzEuYd— Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) August 24, 2021
Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the sequel fans have been waiting decades for, for better and worse. It’s got great new characters, lots of surprises, & plenty of laughs with just the right amount of nostalgia. I loved SO much of it. However, it’s not without some issues. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/fPyyfkbRRE— Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) August 24, 2021
I just saw Ghostbusters Afterlife and I am still in shock… I’m on cloud 9. WOW…. I LOVED it. I need a day to process and can’t get the smile off my face! I’ll tape a proper reaction tomorrow (no spoilers!) #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/yJa1HtyUUd— Andy Signore - in Las Vegas @CinemaCon (@andysignore) August 24, 2021
Altri contenuti per Ghostbusters
- Ghostbusters: Legacy, il cast storico indosserà i costumi dei primi due film
- Ghostbusters: Legacy, Finn Wolfhard entra in azione nel nuovo trailer ufficiale del film
- Ghostbusters: Legacy, in arrivo oggi il nuovo trailer ufficiale: ecco un'anteprima
- Ghostbusters: Legacy, Ivan e Jason Reitman raccontano il rapporto padre-figlio sul set
- Ghostbuster Day, per la festa della saga svelati i nuovi personaggi di Legacy!
Ghostbusters
- Distributore: Sony Pictures
- Genere: Commedia
- Regia: Paul Feig
- Interpreti: Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones, Kate McKinnon
- Sceneggiatura: Katie Dippold
- +
Nelle sale Italiane dal: 28/07/2016
incasso box office: 1.601.094 Euro
Nelle sale USA dal: 22/07/2016
incasso box office: 116.588.128 Euro
Che voto dai a: Ghostbusters
Voti: 51
Contenuti più Letti
- 5 commentiIndiana Jones 5: il trailer fan-made con Harrison Ford beffa tutti, ed è stupendo!
- 4 commentiThe Rock sorprende un autobus di turisti nel suo quartiere: il video è fantastico!
- 13 commentiSpider-Man: No Way Home, è successo: il trailer leak online, quello ufficiale è in uscita?
- Rocky IV, Sylvester Stallone condivide una rara immagine con Ivan Drago
- 19 commentiSpider-Man, confermate tutte le teorie? Nel trailer Goblin, Daredevil e i Sinistri Sei!
- 16 commentiSpider-Man, i fan preoccupati da Doctor Strange: e se in realtà fosse Mephisto?
- 65 commentiSpider-Man: No Way Home, è il momento: godetevi il trailer ufficiale del nuovo film Marvel
- 12 commentiSpider-Man, uscita di coppia per Tom Holland e Zendaya: eccoli ad un matrimonio!
- 8 commentiHugh Jackman, che disastro: esordio da 2 milioni per Reminiscence, ma il budget è 70!
- 1 commentiShang-Chi, il nuovo film Marvel promosso o bocciato? I voti di Rotten Tomatoes!