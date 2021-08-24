Ghostbusters: Legacy, le prime reazioni promuovo il sequel: 'Emozionante e ben scritto'

Ghostbusters: Afterlife … Wow! Was not expecting how heartfelt it is. It has a very childlike Spielberg vibe to it. And @JasonReitman is extremely loyal to the original. #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/APyHMzEuYd — Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) August 24, 2021

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the sequel fans have been waiting decades for, for better and worse. It’s got great new characters, lots of surprises, & plenty of laughs with just the right amount of nostalgia. I loved SO much of it. However, it’s not without some issues. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/fPyyfkbRRE — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) August 24, 2021