Ghostbusters: Legacy, le prime reazioni promuovo il sequel: "Emozionante e ben scritto"

Oltre che per presentare il tanto atteso trailer ufficiale di Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony Pictures ha approfittato della sua presenza al CinemaCon del 2021 per offrire ai presenti una proiezione a sorpresa di Ghostbusters: Legacy. Ecco dunque le prime reazioni degli addetti ai lavori:

Jason Guerrasio (Insider): "Wow! Non mi aspettavo tutte queste emozioni. Ha un'atmosfere molto bambinesca alla Spielberg. E Jason Reitman è rimasto estremamente fedele all'originale."

Germain Lussier (Io9): "Legacy è il sequel che i fan stavano aspettando da decenni, nel bene e nel male. Ha dei nuovi personaggi fantastici, molte sorprese e molte risate con la giusta dose di nostalgia. L'ho amato davvero tanto. Tuttavia, non è privo di alcuni difetti. Principalmente, ci sono molti problemi logici nella trama che gli impediscono di dare il massimo. Nel complesso però ho esultato e pianto, e non vedo l'ora di guardarlo di nuovo."

Lo sceneggiatore e regista Ben Mekler scrive: "La proiezione a sorprese di Ghostbusters: Legacy al CinemaCon ha fatto saltare il tetto del CinemaCon. L'ho adorato. Questo film ha un grande significato per me - un sequel emozionante che risulta quasi indecifrabile per gli estranei. Questo è ciò che i fan stavano aspettando."

Andy Signore (ScreenJunkies): "Ho appena visto Ghostbusters: Afterlife e sono ancora sotto shock... sono al settimo cielo. Wow... l'ho adorato. Ho bisogno di un attimo per elaborare perché non riesco a togliermi il sorriso dalla faccia!"

Infine, ha condiviso la sua reazione anche Josh Gad: "Dopo aver visto questo film, posso confermare che è tutto ciò che stavate aspettando e molto altro ancora. In più, portatevi dei fazzoletti."

Diretto da Jason Reitman, il film è previsto nelle sale italiane il prossimo 11 novembre. Intanto, qui potete trovare il trailer ufficiale di Ghostbusters: Legacy.

FONTE: SR
