Ghostbusters: Legacy, i fan celebrano Harold Ramis nell'anniversario della scomparsa

Lo scorso lunedì è stato il sesto anniversario della scomparsa di Harold Ramis, popolare attore e regista americano noto principalmente per aver co-scritto e interpretato il primo, mitico Ghostbusters del 1984 diretto da Ivan Reitman e diventato immediatamente un successo globale nonché un film di culto per fan di ogni generazione.

"Sono passati sei anni, ma porteremo la sua eredità con noi per sempre. Riposa in pace, Harold Ramis", si vede scritto sull'account ufficiale della saga cinematografica, che come sappiamo si sta preparando al ritorno al cinema con un film intitolato proprio Ghosbusters: Legacy che avrà per protagonisti i giovani nipoti di Egon Spengler, il personaggio interpretato da Ramis per i primi due film della saga e doppiato nel videogame del 2009. La figlia di Ramis, Violet, ha anche postato un messaggio sul proprio profilo Twitter: "Sono molto grata a chiunque abbia espresso un pensiero per mio padre nell'anniversario della sua scomparsa. Nonostante il dolore sia sempre presente, oggi mi sento piena di amore e apprezzamento per tutto ciò che lui era e per tutti i doni che ci ha fatto". Nel messaggio la figlia di Ramis ha incluso anche un video: "Eccolo qui, nel modo in cui lo ricorderò sempre, cogliendo grandi idee, pieno di vita e risate, con un luccichio negli occhi e io che lo guardo sulle sue spalle".

Di seguito potete visualizzare alcuni dei messaggi lasciati dai fan, nonché quello di Violet Ramis.

Senza svelare alcun dettaglio sulla trama del nuovo capitolo, Mckenna Grace, interprete di Phoebe, ha dichiarato: "Il nuovo film è assolutamente magnifico, anche se nulla è paragonabile all'originale, ma anche il nostro è molto bello."

Diretto da Jason Reitman su una sceneggiatura scritta dallo stesso regista a quattro mani con Gil Kena, il film vedrà nel cast anche Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard,, Paul Rudd, Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim, Bokeem Woodbine, Oliver Cooper. Faranno inoltre ritorno dal film originale Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver e Annie Potts, mentre è stata confermata l'assenza di Rick Moranis.

Ghosbusters: Legacy sarà nelle sale americane l'8 luglio 2020, mentre per la release italiana è ancora indicato un generico "estate 2020". Per altri approfondimenti, vi lasciamo al trailer di Ghostbusters: Legacy.

