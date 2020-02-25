Ghostbusters: Legacy, i fan celebrano Harold Ramis nell'anniversario della scomparsa

"Sono passati sei anni, ma porteremo la sua eredità con noi per sempre. Riposa in pace, Harold Ramis", si vede scritto sull'account ufficiale della saga cinematografica, che come sappiamo si sta preparando al ritorno al cinema con un film intitolato proprio Ghosbusters: Legacy che avrà per protagonisti i giovani nipoti di Egon Spengler , il personaggio interpretato da Ramis per i primi due film della saga e doppiato nel videogame del 2009. La figlia di Ramis, Violet, ha anche postato un messaggio sul proprio profilo Twitter: "Sono molto grata a chiunque abbia espresso un pensiero per mio padre nell'anniversario della sua scomparsa. Nonostante il dolore sia sempre presente, oggi mi sento piena di amore e apprezzamento per tutto ciò che lui era e per tutti i doni che ci ha fatto". Nel messaggio la figlia di Ramis ha incluso anche un video: "Eccolo qui, nel modo in cui lo ricorderò sempre, cogliendo grandi idee, pieno di vita e risate, con un luccichio negli occhi e io che lo guardo sulle sue spalle".

Very grateful to everyone who reached out today to offer well-wishes on my dad's deathiversary. Although grief is ever-present, today I am filled with love and appreciation for all he was and the many gifts he gave us. (1/2) — Violet Ramis Stiel (@violetisadora) February 24, 2020

Here he is, the way I will always remember him - talking Big Ideas, full of life and laughter, with a twinkle in his eye, and me looking over his shoulder ❤ (2/2)https://t.co/V9cTESnXlV — Violet Ramis Stiel (@violetisadora) February 24, 2020

