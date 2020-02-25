Ghostbusters: Legacy, i fan celebrano Harold Ramis nell'anniversario della scomparsa
Lo scorso lunedì è stato il sesto anniversario della scomparsa di Harold Ramis, popolare attore e regista americano noto principalmente per aver co-scritto e interpretato il primo, mitico Ghostbusters del 1984 diretto da Ivan Reitman e diventato immediatamente un successo globale nonché un film di culto per fan di ogni generazione.
"Sono passati sei anni, ma porteremo la sua eredità con noi per sempre. Riposa in pace, Harold Ramis", si vede scritto sull'account ufficiale della saga cinematografica, che come sappiamo si sta preparando al ritorno al cinema con un film intitolato proprio Ghosbusters: Legacy che avrà per protagonisti i giovani nipoti di Egon Spengler, il personaggio interpretato da Ramis per i primi due film della saga e doppiato nel videogame del 2009. La figlia di Ramis, Violet, ha anche postato un messaggio sul proprio profilo Twitter: "Sono molto grata a chiunque abbia espresso un pensiero per mio padre nell'anniversario della sua scomparsa. Nonostante il dolore sia sempre presente, oggi mi sento piena di amore e apprezzamento per tutto ciò che lui era e per tutti i doni che ci ha fatto". Nel messaggio la figlia di Ramis ha incluso anche un video: "Eccolo qui, nel modo in cui lo ricorderò sempre, cogliendo grandi idee, pieno di vita e risate, con un luccichio negli occhi e io che lo guardo sulle sue spalle".
Di seguito potete visualizzare alcuni dei messaggi lasciati dai fan, nonché quello di Violet Ramis.
Senza svelare alcun dettaglio sulla trama del nuovo capitolo, Mckenna Grace, interprete di Phoebe, ha dichiarato: "Il nuovo film è assolutamente magnifico, anche se nulla è paragonabile all'originale, ma anche il nostro è molto bello."
Diretto da Jason Reitman su una sceneggiatura scritta dallo stesso regista a quattro mani con Gil Kena, il film vedrà nel cast anche Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard,, Paul Rudd, Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim, Bokeem Woodbine, Oliver Cooper. Faranno inoltre ritorno dal film originale Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver e Annie Potts, mentre è stata confermata l'assenza di Rick Moranis.
Ghosbusters: Legacy sarà nelle sale americane l'8 luglio 2020, mentre per la release italiana è ancora indicato un generico "estate 2020". Per altri approfondimenti, vi lasciamo al trailer di Ghostbusters: Legacy.
Very grateful to everyone who reached out today to offer well-wishes on my dad's deathiversary. Although grief is ever-present, today I am filled with love and appreciation for all he was and the many gifts he gave us. (1/2)— Violet Ramis Stiel (@violetisadora) February 24, 2020
Here he is, the way I will always remember him - talking Big Ideas, full of life and laughter, with a twinkle in his eye, and me looking over his shoulder ❤ (2/2)https://t.co/V9cTESnXlV— Violet Ramis Stiel (@violetisadora) February 24, 2020
Listened to both Ghostbusters soundtracks, Do Wah Diddy, I'm alright from Caddyshack, and Holiday Road from National Lampoon's Vacation today 💚 Truly missed. pic.twitter.com/R7p8zyaZC2— Jordyn E. Hamilton (@HamiltonJordyn) February 25, 2020
It’s been 6 years but we’ll carry on his legacy forever. Rest in peace, Harold Ramis. https://t.co/mvNEry6OCo— Ghostbusters (@Ghostbusters) February 24, 2020
6 years ago we lost Harold Ramis. While he may not be around now, his genius and contribution to this fandom will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/Whf1tUuZWJ— Michigan Ghostbusters (@MI_Ghostbusters) February 24, 2020
Six years ago today we lost our childhood hero. The man who made us know it was ok to be yourself, cool to be clever and not have to be loud and in your face to make people know that you're funny. #egonbutnotforgotten #egonspengler #haroldramis #Ghostbusters pic.twitter.com/381K4jP864— Staffordshire Ghostbusters (@StaffordshireGB) February 24, 2020
Today we celebrate the life of Harold Ramis.— Ghostbusters.net (@GhostbustersNet) February 24, 2020
Honor his memory and join the #RememberingHaroldRamis video collaboration project. https://t.co/P86FmYa7mG pic.twitter.com/SMGMDFF6Zd
Six years later. Harold Ramis forever. pic.twitter.com/B5K2EkBw2R— Stay Puft (@staypuft) February 24, 2020
It’s hard to believe it has been 6 years since we lost Harold Ramis. The man was a comedic genius, and he influenced this franchise, and by extension our lives, in so many positive ways. RIP Harold, and thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/puVGOMtXEL— Buffalo Ghostbusters (@BuffaloGBusters) February 24, 2020
