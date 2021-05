George Lucas compie 77 anni: Buon Compleanno al papà di Star Wars!

SHOUT OUT to #GeorgeLucas for no particular reason other than his incomparable contribution to pop-culture, remaining a genuinely nice person & for branding me forever as "a little short for a Stormtrooper." 🙄 pic.twitter.com/ONwkxpLshc — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 14, 2021

Happy Birthday to the man, the myth, the legend. #ThankTheMaker who brought all of us together. His visionary and philosophy are truly inspiring. I owe so much to him, like so many of us. Thank you George Lucas for bringing so much joy to my life. #HappyBirthday #GeorgeLucas pic.twitter.com/nZb68WH5uP — Luke Skywalker (@MentorSkywalker) May 14, 2021

Happy birthday #GeorgeLucas, 77 today. He made his debut with sci-fi THX 1138 (1971) then gave us a slice of nostalgia with American Graffiti (1973). Lucas then began to develop a story about an archaeological adventurer but put it on hold for a little space opera idea he had. pic.twitter.com/Agba3miqub — All The Right Movies (@right_movies) May 14, 2021

Happy Birthday to the greatest artist of all time, George Lucas. Thank you for sharing with us your great imagination, stories, philosophies and honestly everything you did for the world. I will forever love and defend you until the end of times. #ThankTheMaker #GeorgeLucas pic.twitter.com/qVNMMSt16O — Aemon (@ElDiosGalleta) May 14, 2021