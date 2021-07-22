Free Guy, le prime reazioni della critica al film con Ryan Reynolds: "Sorprendente"
A quanto pare Ryan Reynolds ha un'altra hit cinematografica da poter aggiungere al proprio curriculum, almeno stando alle prime reazioni della critica dopo aver visto Free Guy.
Il nuovo film di Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy, sta ricevendo recensioni molto positive da parte della critica d'oltreoceano.
Sembra infatti l'action comedy diretta dal produttore di Stranger Things Shawn Levy sia non solo decisamente divertente, con un tono perfetto per un blockbuster estivo, ma anche alquanto "diverso dal solito" e "sorprendente".
"Felice di potervi riportare che il gioco di squadra di @VancityReynolds e @ShawnLevyDirect per #FreeGuy è fantastico. È un film leggero e divertente, che mi ha fatto sorridere dall'inizio alla fine. E ha anche una sorpresa o due che mi hanno lasciato letteralmente a bocca aperta. Vedetelo al più presto per evitare spoiler" ha scritto Steven Weintraub di Collider.
"@FreeGuyMovie è la più grande sorpresa dell'estate! Divertente, accattivante, e decisamente piacevole. L''ho davvero gradito! È come un misto fra Tron e The Truman Show, con grandi performance da parte di @VancityReynolds #JodieComer e @joe_keery. Non ho avuto solo una buona giornata... Ho avuto una grande giornata! #FreeGuy -Mike M." commenta un redattore di The Nerds of Color.
"Ero estremamente scettico al mio ingresso in sala per vedere #FreeGuy, ma post-visione sono un grande fan" ha dichiarato Joel Meares di Rotten Tomatoes "Uno dei più originali, genuinamente divertenti e sorprendentemente commoventi film d'avventura ad alto budget che ho visto in questi anni. Ryan Reynolds è grandioso, ovviamente, ma fate attenzione anche a Joe Keery e Jodie Comer. Stelle".
Free Guy - Eroe per Gioco uscirà l'11 agosto nelle sale italiane.
Happy to report @VancityReynolds and @ShawnLevyDirect's team up on #FreeGuy is awesome. It's a fun and feel good movie that had me smiling beginning to end. Also the movie has a surprise or two that legit made my jaw drop. See it as soon as you can so you can avoid spoilers. pic.twitter.com/uCqq22ANQ9— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 22, 2021
@FreeGuyMovie is the biggest surprise of the summer! Funny, charming, and downright likable. Really enjoyed it! It's Tron meets Truman Show, with great performances from @VancityReynolds #JodieComer and @joe_keery! Don't just have a good day! Have a great day! #FreeGuy -Mike M. pic.twitter.com/SHuLQWwTbD— The Nerds of Color (@TheNerdsofColor) July 22, 2021
I was extremely skeptical heading into #FreeGuy – heading out, I was a huge fan.— Joel Meares (@joelmeares) July 22, 2021
One of the freshest-feeling, genuinely funny, and surprisingly moving big-budget adventure movies in years.
Ryan Reynolds is great, of course, but watch out for Joe Keery and Jodie Comer. Stars. pic.twitter.com/QD6T5EL5NT
#FreeGuy is everything I'd hoped for, and then some. @ShawnLevyDirect & @VancityReynolds have created a universe that's bitingly satirical & heartwarmingly hilarious. I loved this movie & cannot wait to see it again, bc there are moments that will absolutely KILL w/ an audience. pic.twitter.com/jfRNYg8fvf— Mike Reyes (@MrControversy83) July 22, 2021
#FreeGuy is the most fun I’ve had watching a movie all year. Wildly entertaining & hilarious from beginning to end. It deserves to be seen on the big screen, not only for the spectacular visuals but for the plethora of surprises throughout. It’s Truman Show meets Ready Player One pic.twitter.com/X9Vec5tluj— Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) July 22, 2021
