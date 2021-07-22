Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
Free Guy, le prime reazioni della critica al film con Ryan Reynolds: "Sorprendente"

A quanto pare Ryan Reynolds ha un'altra hit cinematografica da poter aggiungere al proprio curriculum, almeno stando alle prime reazioni della critica dopo aver visto Free Guy.

Il nuovo film di Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy, sta ricevendo recensioni molto positive da parte della critica d'oltreoceano.

Sembra infatti l'action comedy diretta dal produttore di Stranger Things Shawn Levy sia non solo decisamente divertente, con un tono perfetto per un blockbuster estivo, ma anche alquanto "diverso dal solito" e "sorprendente".

"Felice di potervi riportare che il gioco di squadra di @VancityReynolds e @ShawnLevyDirect per #FreeGuy è fantastico. È un film leggero e divertente, che mi ha fatto sorridere dall'inizio alla fine. E ha anche una sorpresa o due che mi hanno lasciato letteralmente a bocca aperta. Vedetelo al più presto per evitare spoiler" ha scritto Steven Weintraub di Collider.

"@FreeGuyMovie è la più grande sorpresa dell'estate! Divertente, accattivante, e decisamente piacevole. L''ho davvero gradito! È come un misto fra Tron e The Truman Show, con grandi performance da parte di @VancityReynolds #JodieComer e @joe_keery. Non ho avuto solo una buona giornata... Ho avuto una grande giornata! #FreeGuy -Mike M." commenta un redattore di The Nerds of Color.

"Ero estremamente scettico al mio ingresso in sala per vedere #FreeGuy, ma post-visione sono un grande fan" ha dichiarato Joel Meares di Rotten Tomatoes "Uno dei più originali, genuinamente divertenti e sorprendentemente commoventi film d'avventura ad alto budget che ho visto in questi anni. Ryan Reynolds è grandioso, ovviamente, ma fate attenzione anche a Joe Keery e Jodie Comer. Stelle".

Free Guy - Eroe per Gioco uscirà l'11 agosto nelle sale italiane.

