Forse è stato trovato un Easter Egg segretissimo di Guardiani Della Galassia!

Stan Lee’s cameo in guardians. Two things. Firstly, the circled alien text spells ‘Excelsior!’ Secondly, that’s the SKRULL LANGUAGE! Haven’t seen this spoken about anywhere else. @JamesGunn @MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/IHRE5LGwoO

Ok this is an actual Easter egg that hasn’t been found but it is not THE Easter egg. That said, I think you deserve a No-Prize AND it shows there are still Easter eggs to be found in the #GotG films, despite the doubters. https://t.co/MWcVJVil9c