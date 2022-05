Flash, fan contro il nuovo costume di Ezra Miller: 'La Warner Bros ha finito i soldi?'

Did they run out of budget or are the flash costume designers just terrible? Because wtf was that — Priyank (@notdarkseid) May 25, 2022

Fake rubber muscles on Superhero costumes belong in 1998 and no later. The Flash doesn't need to be built like Batfleck, he needs to look athletic. So close but so far.

Supergirl's suit is fine. I feel like it could use a belt and the lines pointing to the crotch are a bit odd. pic.twitter.com/5z3vITIjxd — Pup (villain relapse arc) (@channel_pup) May 25, 2022