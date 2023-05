Five Nights at Freddy's, un'immagine del backstage mostra l'ampio set del film!

Dolly Dachshund, an extra for Blumhouse's upcoming 'FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S' Movie, has released a behind-the-scenes image of the set for Freddy Fazbear's Pizza Place!



"But this was all one, entire, big set!"

"Everything was connected. Where the employees made the pizza, to…"