La realtà virtuale di First Man tra i candidati in una categoria innovativa dei PGA Awards

La Producers Guild of America ha annunciato ufficialmente le candidature per le categorie degli short-form program, sport e per l'infanzia, nonché una nuova categoria sperimentale VR/AR (realtà virtuale e realtà aumentata). Tra i titoli candidati spiccano First Man - Il primo uomo, Black Mirror Bandersnatch e Dragon Trainer - Il mondo nascosto.

Ecco la lista di tutti i candidati nelle suddette categorie, che concorreranno ai Producers Guild of America Awards, nell'edizione 2020 che premia i migliori dell'ultima annata.


Outstanding Short-Form Program:

Billy on the Street with Billy Eichner
Born This Way
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Creating Saturday Night Live
Under a Rock with Tig Notaro

Outstanding Sports Program

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Oakland Raiders
Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel
SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt
What's My Name / Muhammad Alì

Outstanding Children's Program

Carmen Sandiego
Green Eggs and Ham
Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Sesame Street

PGA Innovation Award

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea: An Interactive Adventure
Artificial
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Bonfire
Cosmos Within Us
Eleven Eleven
First Man VR
How to Train Your Dragon: Fly with Toothless VR
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Virtual Tour
Interactive Play at Sesame Street Land, SeaWorld, Orlando
Mesmerica
Tree VR
Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series - Episode I
You vs. Wild

Su Everyeye trovate la recensione di First Man - Il primo uomo e un nostro speciale su Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.
I Producers Guild of America Awards verranno consegnati all'inizio dell'anno.

FONTE: The Wrap
