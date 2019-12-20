La realtà virtuale di First Man tra i candidati in una categoria innovativa dei PGA Awards

La Producers Guild of America ha annunciato ufficialmente le candidature per le categorie degli short-form program, sport e per l'infanzia, nonché una nuova categoria sperimentale VR/AR (realtà virtuale e realtà aumentata). Tra i titoli candidati spiccano First Man - Il primo uomo, Black Mirror Bandersnatch e Dragon Trainer - Il mondo nascosto.

Ecco la lista di tutti i candidati nelle suddette categorie, che concorreranno ai Producers Guild of America Awards, nell'edizione 2020 che premia i migliori dell'ultima annata.





Outstanding Short-Form Program:



Billy on the Street with Billy Eichner

Born This Way

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

Creating Saturday Night Live

Under a Rock with Tig Notaro



Outstanding Sports Program



Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Oakland Raiders

Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel

SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt

What's My Name / Muhammad Alì



Outstanding Children's Program



Carmen Sandiego

Green Eggs and Ham

Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Sesame Street



PGA Innovation Award



20,000 Leagues Under the Sea: An Interactive Adventure

Artificial

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Bonfire

Cosmos Within Us

Eleven Eleven

First Man VR

How to Train Your Dragon: Fly with Toothless VR

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Virtual Tour

Interactive Play at Sesame Street Land, SeaWorld, Orlando

Mesmerica

Tree VR

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series - Episode I

You vs. Wild

Su Everyeye trovate la recensione di First Man - Il primo uomo e un nostro speciale su Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

I Producers Guild of America Awards verranno consegnati all'inizio dell'anno.