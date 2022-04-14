Festival di Cannes 2022, il programma ufficiale: niente Lynch, ma c'è Cronenberg!
Il trailer di Crimes of the Future ha aperto le danze, dato che il nuovo film di David Cronenberg sarà uno dei titoli di punta del programma ufficiale del Festival di Cannes 2022.
La Croisette ha svelato i film che passeranno in rassegna sugli schermi del Palais, e l'elenco è da far perdere la testa: purtroppo è confermata l assenza di David Lynch dopo i report degli ultimi giorni smentiti dallo stesso regista, ma in compenso al Festival di Cannes 2022 avranno le loro anteprime mondiali gli attesissimi nuovi film di Hiroka Kore-eda, James Gray, Kelly Reichardt, George Miller, Park Chan-wook e tantissimi altri, inclusi i nostri Mario Martone, Marco Bellocchio e Valeria Bruni Tedeschi. Inoltre, confermata la proiezione di Top Gun Maverick, che debutterà fuori concorso.
Ecco qui il programma completo:
Opening Night
- “Z,” Michel Hazanavicius
Competition
- “Holy Spider,” Ali Abbasi
- “Les Amandiers,” Valeria Bruni Tedeschi
- “Crimes of the Future,” David Cronenberg
- “The Stars at Noon,” Claire Denis
- “Frere et Soeur,” Arnaud Desplechin
- “Tori and Lokita,” Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne
- “Close,” Lukas Dhont
- “Armageddon Time,” James Gray
- “Broker,” Hirokazu Kore-eda
- “Nostalgia,” Mario Martone
- “R.M.N.,” Cristian Mungiu
- “Triangle of Sadness,” Ruben Ostlund
- “Decisions to Leave,” Park Chan-Wook
- “Showing Up,” Kelly Reichardt
- “Leila’s Brothers,” Saeed Roustayi
- “Boy from Heaven,” Tarik Saleh
- “Tchaikovsky’s Wife,” Kirill Serebrennikov
- “Hi-Han (Eo),” Jerzy Skolimowski
Un Certain Regard
- “Les Pires,” Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret
- “Burning Days,” Emin Alper
- “Metronom,” Alexandru Belc
- “Retour a Seoul,” Davy Chou
- “Sick of Myself,” Kristoffer Borgli
- “Domingo y La Niebla,” Ariel Escalante Meza
- “Plan 75,” Hayakawa Chie
- “Beast,” Riley Keough and Gina Gammell
- “Corsage,” Marie Kreutzer
- “Butterfly Vision,” Maksym Nakonechnyi
- “Volada Land,” Hlynur Palmason
- “Rodeo,” Lola Quivoron
- “Joyland,” Saim Sadiq
- “The Stranger,” Thomas M. Wright
- “The Silent Twins,” Agnieszka Smoczynska
Cannes Premiere
- “Outside Night,” Marco Bellocchio
- “Nos Frangins,” Rachid Bouchareb
- “Irma Vep,” Olivier Assayas (serie tv)
- “Dodo,” Panos H. Koutras
Special Screenings
- “The Natural History of Destruction,” Sergei Loznitsa
- “Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind,” Ethan Coen
- “All That Breathes,” Shaunak Sen
Midnight Screenings
- “Moonage Daydream,” Brett Morgen
- “Smoking Makes You Cough,” Quentin Dupieux
- "Hunt", Lee Jung-Jae
Out of Competition
- “Top Gun: Maverick,” Joseph Kosinski
- “Elvis,” Baz Luhrmann
- “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” George Miller
- “November,” Cédric Jimenez
- “Masquerade,” Nicolas Bedos
Come sempre vi invitiamo a rimanere sintonizzati con Everyeye per tutti gli aggiornamenti sul mondo del cinema.
