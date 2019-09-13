Fast and Furious: Vin Diesel e Dwayne Johnson ricordano il compleanno di Paul Walker

Ieri Paul Walker avrebbe compiuto 46 anni e in questa giornata speciale diversi amici e colleghi dell'attore hanno voluto tributargli un omaggio sui social per ricordare il suo compleanno. Non sono mancati i messaggi dei colleghi di Fast and Furious, tra cui Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Justin Lin e la figlia di Walker, Meadow.

Paul Walker scomparve tragicamente nel novembre 2013 in seguito ad un incidente automobilistico, nel quale perse la vita anche l'amico Roger Rodas.

Dwayne Johnson ha scritto un messaggio accorato a Walker, corredato da una foto insieme all'amico:"Qualcosa oggi mi ha costretto a ricordare in modo commovente quanto sia fragile la vita di tutti noi. Oggi è il compleanno di Paul e giustamente la sua eredità è celebrata in tutto il mondo. La nostra amicizia è stata legata alle due nostre figlie, Meadow e Simone, l'orgoglio e la protezione che abbiamo nei loro confronti in quanto padri. E di recente ho quasi perso un altro amico sulla strada. Tutta questa roba mi ha fatto pensare a quanto sia bella ma incredibilmente imprevedibile la vita".



Un lungo messaggio anche quello riservato da Vin Diesel all'amico, concluso con la frase:"Buon compleanno...è fantastico ma in qualche modo continui a rendere il mondo un posto migliore".

In calce alla news trovate altri messaggi condivisi sui social da parte di amici e colleghi come Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris e Jordana Brewster.

Paul Walker è noto soprattutto per il ruolo di Brian O'Conner nel franchise di Fast and Furious. Ha recitato anche in film come Kiss Me, The Skulls - I teschi e Varsity Blues. A fine agosto Vin Diesel e Cody Walker avevano scritto sui social che Brian sarebbe potuto tornare nel nono film, nel quale ci sarà anche Michael Rooker nel cast.