I fan della Marvel non hanno dubbi: Iron Man 3 e Thor 2 i peggiori film dell'MCU

NOW THAT I KNOW WHY THOR 2 AND IRON MAN 3 ARE TRENDING I THOUGHT WE ALREADY AGREED AS A FAMILY THAT INCREDIBLE HULK WAS THE WORSE MARVEL FILM? THIS DEBATE HAS BEEN OVER FOR YEARS pic.twitter.com/VdlhEkEjth — Zay (@JustZay16) March 23, 2020

Thor 2 is trending.

Discussion of the worst #MCU movies.

We're *never* all going to agree, you realize that, right?



Here's my bottom three:

Thor: Ragnarok

Iron Man 3

Captain Marvel



And all those that want to tell me how wrong I am, save your breath. You won't change my mind. pic.twitter.com/3bxDwaCSoC — David Taylor II™ (@DT2ComicsChat) March 23, 2020

Compared to Daredevil and Electra, Iron Man 3 deserves and Oscar — Juandissimo Magnifico (@IsNotTheFather) March 23, 2020