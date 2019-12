I fan imbestialiti con J.J. Abrams per i retroscena del ruolo dato a Dominic Monaghan

"Didn't have to audition"Won a bet over a soccer game and got the role"" "Had a role written for him by JJ" pic.twitter.com/j56ArObB72

It was SO distracting every time he popped up, inexplicably, onscreen. Would have really preferred to see Rose given more time and meaning, but...

Abrams and Terrio wrote out the vital, vibrant, joyful character of Rose Tico to shoehorn in Meriadoc Brandybuck so he could be distracting in every scene he was in, all because of a dudebro soccer bet. Everything about this movie gets worse the more I learn.

Thanks, I hate it. pic.twitter.com/3e9BPQKqbd