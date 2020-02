Anche Ewan McGregor e Tilda Swinton nel cast di Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro?

David Bradley has said that he will voice Geppetto in Guillermo del Toro’s ‘PINOCCHIO’ film for Netflix. Bradley adds that the film will also star Christoph Waltz, Ewan McGregor, Tilda Swinton and Ron Perlman. (Source: https://t.co/X6z5eKplqT) pic.twitter.com/00BMNgWtpr