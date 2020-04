Ewan McGregor doveva essere Silver Surfer in un film Marvel cancellato: ecco i concept

Here are some boards from the unmade Silver Surfer (1997). I couldn't find much. pic.twitter.com/KafXcaAHiS

SILVER SURFER (1997): Romper Stomper’s Geoffrey was directing. He wanted Ewan McGregor as Surfer and Steven Berkoff as Galactus. Surfer spent most of the movie as a human because vfx would have been too costly then.