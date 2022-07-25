Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
Evan Rachel Wood prende le distanze da Amber Heard: bufera per il riferimento a Weinstein

Sul web stanno suscitando molto clamore alcune dichiarazioni che Evan Rachel Wood ha fatto sul conto di Amber Heard. La star di Westworld ha infatti preso le distanze dall'ex moglie di Johnny Depp la quale, si era più volte paragonata alla collega e attrice per via degli abusi subiti dal proprio partner.

Lo scorso anno infatti, Amber Heard ha difeso pubblicamente Evan Rachel Wood ma le sue parole non sembrano essere piaciute del tutto all'interprete di Dolores Abernathy la quale, con un post sui social network si è detta estranea ai fatti che hanno colpito la Mera di Aquaman.

"Oh guarda una foto del 2015 che continua a circolare quasi a voler dimostrare qualcosa. In realtà, questa foto è stata scattata ad un evento in onore del mio stylist che è tra l'altro lo stesso che lavorava anche per Johnny Depp. Sono arrivata da sola e mi sono seduta a questo tavolo. Con questa logica tutti quelli che sono stati visti in una foto con Weinstein sarebbero dei molestatori".

Evan Rachel Wood vuole con queste parole scollarsi di dosso l'etichetta di "bugiarda" che è stata affibbiata ad Amber Heard dopo il verdetto del processo contro Johnny Depp, escludendo qualsiasi tipologia di legame con l'ex moglie della star di Pirati dei Caraibi. Nel farlo però, ha suscitato un vero e proprio polverone sui social. Il suo paragone con il produttore Harvey Weinstein non è stato molto gradito al popolo del web come potete vedere dai post riportati in calce alla notizia.

Tra l'altro la star di Westworld è attualmente sotto inchiesta dopo le accuse mosse a Marilyn Manson, pare infatti che abbia sottoposto alla corte prove fasulle in merito alle violenze subite. Staremo a vedere come andranno le cose anche per lei.

