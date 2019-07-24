Gli Eterni: presunte immagini del set in costruzione compaiono su Instagram

Ora che l'uscita al cinema de Gli Eterni è stata ufficializzata per il 6 novembre 2020, sono partite immediatamente le speculazioni che riguardano il film della Fase 4 del Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tra quelle più chiacchierate ci sono le immagini di un set in costruzione che potrebbe riguardare Gli Eterni.

Le foto sono state in precedenza pubblicate qualche ora fa attribuendole al set di Star Wars: L'Ascesa di Skywalker. Ma guardando le immagini si vedono delle rovine in costruzione che hanno fatto pensare al progetto de Gli Eterni. Non ci sono prove a riguardo né conferme ma i tempi potrebbero realmente coincidere e tempo fa è stato riferito che il film si girerà ai Pinewood Studios di Londra, proprio dove sono state scattate le foto.



E chi conosce la storia de Gli Eterni sa benissimo che la vicenda inizia proprio in un ambiente quasi identico a quello mostrato nelle foto.

Gli Eterni verrà diretto da Chloe Zhao, da una sceneggiatura di Ryan e Matthew Firpo. Il film sarà interpretato, tra gli altri, da Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek Lia McHugh, Don Lee e Angelina Jolie.

Salma Hayek è entusiasta del ruolo e del cambio di genere del proprio personaggio, Ajak, che nei fumetti è un personaggio maschile.

Nel film potrebbe essere inserito, secondo quanto riportato negli ultimi giorni, anche un personaggio LGBTQ.