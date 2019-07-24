Gli Eterni: presunte immagini del set in costruzione compaiono su Instagram
Davide Sica
Ora che l'uscita al cinema de Gli Eterni è stata ufficializzata per il 6 novembre 2020, sono partite immediatamente le speculazioni che riguardano il film della Fase 4 del Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tra quelle più chiacchierate ci sono le immagini di un set in costruzione che potrebbe riguardare Gli Eterni.
Le foto sono state in precedenza pubblicate qualche ora fa attribuendole al set di Star Wars: L'Ascesa di Skywalker. Ma guardando le immagini si vedono delle rovine in costruzione che hanno fatto pensare al progetto de Gli Eterni. Non ci sono prove a riguardo né conferme ma i tempi potrebbero realmente coincidere e tempo fa è stato riferito che il film si girerà ai Pinewood Studios di Londra, proprio dove sono state scattate le foto.
E chi conosce la storia de Gli Eterni sa benissimo che la vicenda inizia proprio in un ambiente quasi identico a quello mostrato nelle foto.
Gli Eterni verrà diretto da Chloe Zhao, da una sceneggiatura di Ryan e Matthew Firpo. Il film sarà interpretato, tra gli altri, da Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek Lia McHugh, Don Lee e Angelina Jolie.
Salma Hayek è entusiasta del ruolo e del cambio di genere del proprio personaggio, Ajak, che nei fumetti è un personaggio maschile.
Nel film potrebbe essere inserito, secondo quanto riportato negli ultimi giorni, anche un personaggio LGBTQ.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Exclusive: Minor ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ reshoots at Black Park update Once again I have another Black Park post. Not a whole lot has happened since last week but I’ve decided to keep you updated. As I’ve said in my previous Black Park posts, there’s three locations - Site one: used for the jungle shots of the Falcon and orange X-Wing last year, Site two: on a raised plateau with a wooden structure and Site three: Used for snow and swap planet scenes late 2018/early 2019. I’ll start at Site One. Site one is currently very busy with a lot of dumper trucks and JCB’s in action. It looked as if there were a lot of plants and ferns, dressing the site up for more of a jungle vibe. Couldn’t get pictures of this but in the one site one picture I’ve marked out some vegetation that isn’t native to Black Park, it looks like some tree’s. Also in a car park near there was an articulated trailer with a side door open, showing more greenery. Site Two. Last week a large wooden structure had started to be built. Yesterday a statue of sorts was put in place whilst more work on the wooden structure continued. The statue didn’t look very Star Wars to me. However I don’t know why but my initial thought last week after seeing the wooden structure was Yavin IV and after looking at Yavin IV decorations and statues from non-canon video games such as ‘The Old Republic’ there is some similarities. However as I stated a few weeks ago, a notice at Black Park refers to all three sites as one production but that could be because it’s all a Disney production. Site Two might pan out not to be Star Wars at all. Marvel’s next movie, ‘The Eternals’ begins production at Pinewood in September so there is a good chance it’s for that movie.
