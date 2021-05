Gli Eterni, i fan confusi: 'Perché non hanno aiutato gli Avengers contro Thanos?'

Ok but to be clear the Eternals didn’t feel like helping with Thanos

the Eternals are truly showing up with starbucks 7000 years late for the "saving the world" meeting

feeling real sympathy for the Eternals writers who had to dream up an explanation for why the Eternals ignored millennia of genocide, war & natural disasters, but decide to start "helping humanity" like 2 years *after* Thanos killed off half the population.