Eternals, le prime reazioni promuovono il film: 'Epico come la Justice League di Snyder'

Marvel’s #Eternals is spectacularly weird & rich w/ a new MCU mythology that makes it feel separate from everything else. It’s honestly refreshing. There’s a bittersweetness to the film that you feel in its sunset shots - a definite Chloé Zhao touch. It is soulful & thoughtful pic.twitter.com/pIAFAyhJ4D — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) October 19, 2021

I saw a movie tonight. #Eternals is cool as hell. Drags a bit in act 2 but I went in knowing nothing about this movie and walked out a fan. pic.twitter.com/HQGcEQ3h12 — Chris E. Haynorror Movies Rule (@ChrisHayner) October 19, 2021

#Eternals , wow! A lot to unpack. If Marvel movies are a Venn diagram — variations within that overlap — this movie is off the charts. Hands down the most different of any of their films. — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) October 19, 2021

#Eternals is surprising, epic, beautiful yet dense. It takes some big swings, sometimes feels like a DC film (not a criticism), other times feels like no other superhero movie ever. I wish I had a glowing quick reaction to offer you but I’m left with more complex thoughts. — Peter Sciretta (@PeterSciretta) October 19, 2021