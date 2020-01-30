Gli Eterni: Pornhub regala a Kumail Nanjiani un abbonamento Premium per la sua foto
L'attore che interpreta Kingo nel film Gli Eterni ha rivelato di aver ricevuto un abbonamento Premium per Pornhub. Il regalo gli è stato fatto dal noto sito pornografico, che aveva usato la foto del suo fisico allenato per la categoria di porno "Muscular Man".
L'immagine della trasformazione di Nanjiani in vista de Gli Eterni è ormai diventata virale. L'attore era riuscito a mettere su una forma fisica perfetta per interpretare il villain del film Marvel, lasciando tutti stupiti. La foto è però stata intercettata da Pornhub, che ne ha fatto l'immagine di copertina per la categoria di video "Muscular Man". Per ringraziarlo gli è stato poi offerto un abbonamento decennale a Pornhub Premium.
A raccontarlo è lo stesso attore, durante lo show condotto da Conan O'Brien:
"Mi hanno dato un abbonamento gratuito di 10 anni per Pornhub Premium. Le persone mi chiedono 'Perché hai bisogno di pagare per il porno?' e io non lo faccio, non lavoro per Pornhub, non mi hanno pagato per farmi dire questo, ma hai accesso ad un mondo completamente nuovo. Il porno gratis va bene ma quando passi a Premium... per i prossimi dieci anni potrei sviluppare qualsiasi desiderio fetish, anche il più strano, e so che loro si prenderebbero cura di me"
Tutto sommato l'estenuante allenamento ha ricompensato l'attore, e non solo in popolarità. Nanjiani ha poi scherzato dicendo che in realtà i suoi muscoli sono puramente decorativi e se sua moglie dovesse chiedergli di aprire un barattolo lui non le assicurerebbe di riuscire ad aprirlo.
È possibile dare una prima occhiata al Kingo di The Eternals nelle immagini dal set.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time. So big thanks to @grantrobertsfit who started working with me at the beginning of the year and made me understand true physical pain for months and months. Then, once we started shooting, a massive thanks to @davidhigginslondon and his team (@ellispartridge, @thebeardypt, @tomcheesemanfitness) for training me almost every day and making me strong, limber and injury free. I can almost touch my toes now. (And thank you for forcing me to do cheat meals David.) Matthews Street Catering for their delicious and healthy meals. And finally, the biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I’ll be interesting again some day. #thirstyshirtless (Photo by @markupson.) (edit: I left off one very important person: @lancecallahan who trained me for 6 years and helped me build the foundation I could use to do this. Thank you!)
