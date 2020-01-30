Gli Eterni: Pornhub regala a Kumail Nanjiani un abbonamento Premium per la sua foto

L'attore che interpreta Kingo nel film Gli Eterni ha rivelato di aver ricevuto un abbonamento Premium per Pornhub. Il regalo gli è stato fatto dal noto sito pornografico, che aveva usato la foto del suo fisico allenato per la categoria di porno "Muscular Man".

L'immagine della trasformazione di Nanjiani in vista de Gli Eterni è ormai diventata virale. L'attore era riuscito a mettere su una forma fisica perfetta per interpretare il villain del film Marvel, lasciando tutti stupiti. La foto è però stata intercettata da Pornhub, che ne ha fatto l'immagine di copertina per la categoria di video "Muscular Man". Per ringraziarlo gli è stato poi offerto un abbonamento decennale a Pornhub Premium.

A raccontarlo è lo stesso attore, durante lo show condotto da Conan O'Brien:

"Mi hanno dato un abbonamento gratuito di 10 anni per Pornhub Premium. Le persone mi chiedono 'Perché hai bisogno di pagare per il porno?' e io non lo faccio, non lavoro per Pornhub, non mi hanno pagato per farmi dire questo, ma hai accesso ad un mondo completamente nuovo. Il porno gratis va bene ma quando passi a Premium... per i prossimi dieci anni potrei sviluppare qualsiasi desiderio fetish, anche il più strano, e so che loro si prenderebbero cura di me"

Tutto sommato l'estenuante allenamento ha ricompensato l'attore, e non solo in popolarità. Nanjiani ha poi scherzato dicendo che in realtà i suoi muscoli sono puramente decorativi e se sua moglie dovesse chiedergli di aprire un barattolo lui non le assicurerebbe di riuscire ad aprirlo.

È possibile dare una prima occhiata al Kingo di The Eternals nelle immagini dal set.