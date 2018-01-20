Ecco i titoli rumoreggiati come in fase di sviluppo alla DC Entertainment

A fare un po' di chiarezza ci pensa il sito Revenge of The Fans. Chiariamo immediatamente che quanto segue non è confermato ed è da trattare come un rumor. Infatti il sito cita delle fonti interne alla Warner Bros. Pictures.
Secondo il sito la Warner avrebbe annunciato troppi progetti legati ai film DC e solo pochi di questi sono ancora in fase di sviluppo attivo. Questo l'elenco fornito dal sito dei film annunciati in tutto questo tempo:
- Aquaman
- Shazam!
- Suicide Squad 2
- The Batman
- Justice League Dark
- Batgirl
- Green Lantern Corps.
- Flashpoint
- Wonder Woman 2
- L'Uomo D'Acciaio 2
- Nightwing
- Lobo
- Cyborg
- Deadshot
- Deathstroke
- Black Adam
- Booster Gold
- Il film sul Joker
- The Joker vs. Harley Quinn
- Gotham City Sirens
- Birds of Prey
Per il sito i film effettivamente ancora in fase di sviluppo attivo sono:
- Aquaman
- Shazam!
- Wonder Woman 2
- Suicide Squad 2
- Flashpoint
- The Batman
Nonostante qualche ora fa siano stati annunciati almeno anche Birds of Prey e The Joker vs. Harley Quinn tra quelli in sviluppo, il sito afferma che non è ancora stato deciso al 100% a riguardo.
Inoltre il sito spiega che in fase di sviluppo c'è anche sicuramente Nightwing e che degli annunci a riguardo sono previsti per le prossime settimane.
Infine Revenge of the Fans afferma che in fase di sviluppo c'è anche un L'Uomo D'Acciaio 2 (anche se non sarà titolato cosi). La Warner voleva annunciarlo questo gennaio dopo la risposta positiva dei fan ai test screening di Justice League, ma gli incassi non soddisfacenti e le pessime critiche hanno stoppato al momento il progetto.
Vi terremo aggiornati.