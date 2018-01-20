Ecco i titoli rumoreggiati come in fase di sviluppo alla DC Entertainment

Everyeye Cinema

Con i cambiamenti ai vertici della DC Entertainment, i fan dei fumetti della DC Comics si aspettano di vedere delle grandi pellicole dedicate ai loro personaggi preferiti. Peccato che, al momento, ci siano cosi tanti progetti annunciati e poche conferme a riguardo.

A fare un po' di chiarezza ci pensa il sito Revenge of The Fans. Chiariamo immediatamente che quanto segue non è confermato ed è da trattare come un rumor. Infatti il sito cita delle fonti interne alla Warner Bros. Pictures.

Secondo il sito la Warner avrebbe annunciato troppi progetti legati ai film DC e solo pochi di questi sono ancora in fase di sviluppo attivo. Questo l'elenco fornito dal sito dei film annunciati in tutto questo tempo:

  1. Aquaman
  2. Shazam!
  3. Suicide Squad 2
  4. The Batman
  5. Justice League Dark
  6. Batgirl
  7. Green Lantern Corps.
  8. Flashpoint
  9. Wonder Woman 2
  10. L'Uomo D'Acciaio 2
  11. Nightwing
  12. Lobo
  13. Cyborg
  14. Deadshot
  15. Deathstroke
  16. Black Adam
  17. Booster Gold
  18. Il film sul Joker
  19. The Joker vs. Harley Quinn
  20. Gotham City Sirens
  21. Birds of Prey

Per il sito i film effettivamente ancora in fase di sviluppo attivo sono:

  1. Aquaman
  2. Shazam!
  3. Wonder Woman 2
  4. Suicide Squad 2
  5. Flashpoint
  6. The Batman

Nonostante qualche ora fa siano stati annunciati almeno anche Birds of Prey e The Joker vs. Harley Quinn tra quelli in sviluppo, il sito afferma che non è ancora stato deciso al 100% a riguardo.

Inoltre il sito spiega che in fase di sviluppo c'è anche sicuramente Nightwing e che degli annunci a riguardo sono previsti per le prossime settimane.

Infine Revenge of the Fans afferma che in fase di sviluppo c'è anche un L'Uomo D'Acciaio 2 (anche se non sarà titolato cosi). La Warner voleva annunciarlo questo gennaio dopo la risposta positiva dei fan ai test screening di Justice League, ma gli incassi non soddisfacenti e le pessime critiche hanno stoppato al momento il progetto.

Vi terremo aggiornati.

FONTE: Revenge of the fans
