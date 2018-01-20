Ecco i titoli rumoreggiati come in fase di sviluppo alla DC Entertainment

Con i cambiamenti ai vertici della, i fan dei fumetti dellasi aspettano di vedere delle grandi pellicole dedicate ai loro personaggi preferiti. Peccato che, al momento, ci siano cosi tanti progetti annunciati e poche conferme a riguardo.

A fare un po' di chiarezza ci pensa il sito Revenge of The Fans. Chiariamo immediatamente che quanto segue non è confermato ed è da trattare come un rumor. Infatti il sito cita delle fonti interne alla Warner Bros. Pictures.

Secondo il sito la Warner avrebbe annunciato troppi progetti legati ai film DC e solo pochi di questi sono ancora in fase di sviluppo attivo. Questo l'elenco fornito dal sito dei film annunciati in tutto questo tempo:

Aquaman Shazam! Suicide Squad 2 The Batman Justice League Dark Batgirl Green Lantern Corps. Flashpoint Wonder Woman 2 L'Uomo D'Acciaio 2 Nightwing Lobo Cyborg Deadshot Deathstroke Black Adam Booster Gold Il film sul Joker The Joker vs. Harley Quinn Gotham City Sirens Birds of Prey

Per il sito i film effettivamente ancora in fase di sviluppo attivo sono:

Aquaman Shazam! Wonder Woman 2 Suicide Squad 2 Flashpoint The Batman

Nonostante qualche ora fa siano stati annunciati almeno anche Birds of Prey e The Joker vs. Harley Quinn tra quelli in sviluppo, il sito afferma che non è ancora stato deciso al 100% a riguardo.

Inoltre il sito spiega che in fase di sviluppo c'è anche sicuramente Nightwing e che degli annunci a riguardo sono previsti per le prossime settimane.

Infine Revenge of the Fans afferma che in fase di sviluppo c'è anche un L'Uomo D'Acciaio 2 (anche se non sarà titolato cosi). La Warner voleva annunciarlo questo gennaio dopo la risposta positiva dei fan ai test screening di Justice League, ma gli incassi non soddisfacenti e le pessime critiche hanno stoppato al momento il progetto.

Vi terremo aggiornati.