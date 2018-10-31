Ecco le nomination per i BIF Awards: The Favourite davanti a tutti

The Favourite, presentato a Venezia e interpretato da Olivia Colman, Emma Stone e Rachel Weisz, è stato nominato in ben 13 categorie ai BIF Awards, sfiorando il record di 14 stabilito l'anno scorso da Lady Macbeth.

Le candidature arrivano dopo le tre nomination e il premio ai Gotham Independent Film Awards, il che significa che il film del regista greco Yorgos Lanthimos è stato accettato dalle rispettive commissioni sia come film indipendente americano sia come indie britannico. American Animals di Bart Layton, mostrato recentemente alla Festa del Cinema di Roma, è arrivato secondo con 11 nomination, mentre Beast di Michael Pearce ne ha ricevute 10 e You Were Never Really Here di Lynne Ramsay si è fermato a otto. I quattro film riempiono la categoria Best Independent Film, affiancati da Disobedience di Sebastian Lelio, con protagoniste Rachel McAdams e Rachel Weisz: quest'ultima ha ricevuto una doppia candidatura per i ruoli interpretati nel film di Lelio e in quello di Lanthimos.

Nella categoria Miglior Film Internazionale Indipendente, invece, troviamo The Rider di Chloe Zhao, Roma di Alfonso Cuaron, Capernaum di Nadine Labaki , Cold War di Pawel Pawlikowski e Affare di Famiglia, di Hirokazu Kore-eda. Si sfideranno quindi il Leone d'Oro di Venezia (Roma) e la Palma d'Oro di Cannes (Affare di Famiglia), in quello che è probabilmente un antipasto di ciò che vedremo nella categoria Miglior Film Straniero agli Oscar 2019.

La cerimonia dei British Independent Film Awards si terrà il 2 dicembre a Londra.

Qui sotto trovate tutte le nomination:

Best British Independent Film

“American Animals”

“Beast”

“Disobedience”

“The Favourite”

“You Were Never Really Here”

Best Director

Andrew Haigh, “Lean on Pete”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “The Favourite”

Bart Layton, “American Animals”

Michael Pearce,” “Beast”

Lynne Ramsay, “You Were Never Really Here”

Best Screenplay

Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara, “The Favourite”

Bart Layton, ”American Animals”

Sebastian Lelio, Rebecca Lenkiewicz, “Disobedience”

Michael Pearce, ”Beast”

Lynne Ramsay, ”You Were Never Really Here”

Best Actress

Gemma Arterton, “The Escape”

Jessie Buckley, “Beast”

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Maxine Peake, “Funny Cow”

Rachel Weisz, “Disobedience”

Best Actor

Joe Cole, “A Prayer Before Dawn”

Steve Coogan, “Stan & Ollie”

Rupert Everett, “The Happy Prince”

Joaquin Phoenix, “You Were Never Really Here”

Charlie Plummer, ”Lean on Pete”

Best Supporting Actress

Nina Arianda, “Stan & Ollie”

Rachel McAdams, “Disobedience”

Emma Stone, ”The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

Molly Wright, “Apostasy”

Best Supporting Actor

Steve Buscemi, ”Lean on Pete”

Barry Keoghan, ”American Animals”

Alessandro Nivola,“Disobedience”

Evan Peters, ”American Animals”

Dominic West, “Colette”

Most Promising Newcomer

Jessie Buckley, “Beast”

Michaela Coel, “Been So Long”

Liv Hill, ”Jellyfish”

Marcus Rutherford, “Obey”

Molly Wright, “Apostasy”

The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director)

Richard Billingham, ”Ray & Liz”

Daniel Kokotajlo, “Apostasy”

Matt Palmer, “Calibre”

Michael Pearce, “Beast”

Leanne Welham, “Pill”

Debut Screenwriter

Karen Gillian, “The Party’s Just Beginning”

Daniel Kokotajlo, “Apostasy”

Bart Layton, “American Animals”

Matt Palmer, ”Calibre”

Michael Pearce, “Beast”

Breakthrough Producer

Kristian Brodie, ”Beast"

Jacqui Davies, “Ray & Liz”

Anna Griffin, “Calibre”

Marcie MacLellan, ”Apostasy”

Faye Ward, “Stan & Ollie”

The Discovery Award

“The Dig”

“Irene’s Ghost”

“A Moment in the Reeds”

“Super November”

“Voyageuse”

Best Documentary

“Being Frank: The Chris Sievey Story”

“Evelyn”

“Island”

“Nae Pasaran”

“Under the Wire”

Best British Short Film

“The Big Day”

“Bitter Sea”

“The Field”

“Pommel”

“To Know Him”

Best International Independent Film

“Capernaum”

“Cold War”

“The Rider”

“Roma”

“Shoplifters”

Best Casting

“The Favourite”

“Beast”

“American Animals”

“Stan & Ollie”

“Apostasy”

Best Costume Design

“Peterloo”

“Colette”

“The Favourite”

“Stan & Ollie”

“An Evening With Beverly Luff Lin”

Best Cinematography

“American Animals”

“Lean on Pete”

“The Favourite”

“You Were Never Really Here”

“A Prayer Before Dawn”

Best Editing

“You Were Never Really Here”

“A Prayer Before Dawn”

“American Animals”

“The Favourite”

“Happy New Year, Colin Burstead”

Best Effects

“Early Man”

“Dead in a Week (Or Your Money Back)”

“Peterloo”

Best Make Up & Hair Design

“Peterloo”

“Stan & Ollie”

“A Prayer Before Dawn”

“Colette”

“The Favourite”

Best Production Design

“Colette”

“The Favourite”

“Peterloo”

“Stan & Ollie”

“Ray & Liz”

Best Music

“Island of the Hungry Ghosts”

“You Were Never Really Here”

“Funny Cow"

"American Animals”

“Beast”

Best Sound

“The Favourite”

“You Were Never Really Here”

“A Prayer Before Dawn”

“Time Trial”

“American Animals”