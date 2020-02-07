Dolor y Gloria stravince agli International Cinephile Society Awards

La International Cinephile Society è nota per seguire la sua propria strada durante la stagione dei premi, e infatti il riconoscimento più importante della sua diciassettesima edizione è andato a Dolor y Gloria, nuovo film di Pedro Almodóvar.

L'opera semi-autobiografica ha portato a casa anche il premio per il miglior attore protagonista, assegnato ad Antonio Banderas.

L'ICS è composto da oltre 100 giornalisti, studiosi di cinema, storici e altri professionisti del settore accreditati. Guidato dal presidente dell'ICS Cédric Succivalli, ogni anno l'ICS onora il meglio del cinema americano e internazionale. L'edizione 2020 ha visto Céline Sciamma trionfare come miglior regista per Ritratto della Giovane in Fiamme, mentre Adèle Haenel ha vinto il premio per la miglior attrice non protagonista. Parasite di Bong Joon Ho - candidato a sei Oscar - ha vinto nelle categorie per la sceneggiatura originale, l'ensemble e la scenografia, mentre Joe Pesci ha ottenuto il riconoscimento come miglior attore non protagonista per la sua prova in The Irishman di Martin Scorsese.

Qui sotto tutti i vincitori del prestigioso riconoscimento:

PICTURE

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Synonyms

Long Day’s Journey Into Night

The Irishman

Vitalina Varela

Marriage Story

Just Don’t Think I’ll Scream

An Elephant Sitting Still

Little Women

Transit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Image Book

Uncut Gems

Mektoub, My Love: Intermezzo

La Llorona

I Was at Home, But

La Flor

High Life

Martin Eden

The Souvenir

Leto

A Hidden Life

Ash is Purest White

DIRECTOR

Céline Sciamma – Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Runner Up: Pedro Almodóvar – Pain and Glory

Bi Gan – Long Day’s Journey Into Night

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Pedro Costa – Vitalina Varela

Nadav Lapid – Synonyms

ACTOR



Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Runner Up: Tom Mercier – Synonyms

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Luca Marinelli – Martin Eden

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems

ACTRESS

Vitalina Varela – Vitalina Varela

Runner Up: Zhao Tao – Ash is Purest White

Virginie Efira – Sibyl

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Noémie Merlant – Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Lupita Nyong’o – Us

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Runner Up: Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse

Tom Burke – The Souvenir

Asier Etxeandia – Pain and Glory

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Song Kang-ho – Parasite

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Adèle Haenel – Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Runner Up: Cho Yeo-jeong – Parasite

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Sandra Hüller – Sibyl

Margarita Kenéfic – La Llorona

Fatma Mohamed – In Fabric

ENSEMBLE

Parasite

Runner Up: La Flor

The Irishman

La Llorona

Little Women

Pain and Glory

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Parasite – Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won

Runner Up: Pain and Glory – Pedro Almodóvar

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Portrait of a Lady on Fire – Céline Sciamma

Synonyms – Nadav Lapid, Haim Lapid

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Transit – Christian Petzold

Runner Up: Little Women – Greta Gerwig

Asako I & II – Sachiko Tanaka, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

An Elephant Sitting Still – Hu Bo

The Irishman – Steven Zaillian

Martin Eden – Maurizio Braucci, Pietro Marcello

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Vitalina Varela – Leonardo Simões

Runner Up: Long Day’s Journey Into Night – Yao Hung-i, Dong Jingsong, David Chizallet

1917 – Roger Deakins

Atlantique – Claire Mathon

The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

Portrait of a Lady on Fire – Claire Mathon

EDITING

Just Don’t Think I’ll Scream – Thomas Marchand

Runner Up: Parasite – Yang Jin-mo

The Image Book – Jean-Luc Godard

The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker

Synonyms – Neta Braun, François Gédigier, Era Lapid

Uncut Gems – Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Parasite – Lee Ha-jun

Runner Up: Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Barbara Ling

High Life – François-Renaud Labarthe

The Lighthouse – Craig Lathrop

Little Joe – Katharina Wöppermann

Pain and Glory – Antxón Gómez

SCORE

A Hidden Life – James Newton Howard

Runner Up: Pain and Glory – Alberto Iglesias

Ad Astra – Max Richter

Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir

Marriage Story – Randy Newman

Uncut Gems – Daniel Lopatin

SOUND DESIGN

Ad Astra – Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson, Mark Ulano

Runner Up: Climax – Ken Yasumoto

1917 – Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

The Lighthouse – Mariusz Glabinski, Damian Volpe

Monos – Eduardo Castillo, Lena Esquenazi, Javier Farina, Javier Umpierrez

Uncut Gems – Warren Shaw

ANIMATED FILM

I Lost My Body – Jérémy Clapin

Runner Up: Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles – Salvador Simó Busom

Bombay Rose – Gitanjali Rao

Children of the Sea – Ayumu Watanabe

No. 7 Cherry Lane – Yonfan

Toy Story 4 – Josh Cooley

DOCUMENTARY

Just Don’t Think I’ll Scream – Frank Beauvais

Runner Up: Honeyland – Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska

Apollo 11 – Todd Douglas Miller

For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts

M – Yolande Zauberman

Varda by Agnès – Agnès Varda

DEBUT FEATURE

Just Don’t Think I’ll Scream – Frank Beauvais

Runner Up: An Elephant Sitting Still – Hu Bo

Atlantique – Mati Diop

The Chambermaid – Lila Avilés

End of the Century – Lucio Castro

The Last Black Man in San Francisco – Joe Talbot

Per altri approfondimenti vi rimandiamo alla nostra lista dei migliori film del 2019 rimasti inediti in Italia e alla nostra classifica dei migliori film del 2019.