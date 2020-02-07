Dolor y Gloria stravince agli International Cinephile Society Awards
La International Cinephile Society è nota per seguire la sua propria strada durante la stagione dei premi, e infatti il riconoscimento più importante della sua diciassettesima edizione è andato a Dolor y Gloria, nuovo film di Pedro Almodóvar.
L'opera semi-autobiografica ha portato a casa anche il premio per il miglior attore protagonista, assegnato ad Antonio Banderas.
L'ICS è composto da oltre 100 giornalisti, studiosi di cinema, storici e altri professionisti del settore accreditati. Guidato dal presidente dell'ICS Cédric Succivalli, ogni anno l'ICS onora il meglio del cinema americano e internazionale. L'edizione 2020 ha visto Céline Sciamma trionfare come miglior regista per Ritratto della Giovane in Fiamme, mentre Adèle Haenel ha vinto il premio per la miglior attrice non protagonista. Parasite di Bong Joon Ho - candidato a sei Oscar - ha vinto nelle categorie per la sceneggiatura originale, l'ensemble e la scenografia, mentre Joe Pesci ha ottenuto il riconoscimento come miglior attore non protagonista per la sua prova in The Irishman di Martin Scorsese.
Qui sotto tutti i vincitori del prestigioso riconoscimento:
PICTURE
- Pain and Glory
- Parasite
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
- Synonyms
- Long Day’s Journey Into Night
- The Irishman
- Vitalina Varela
- Marriage Story
- Just Don’t Think I’ll Scream
- An Elephant Sitting Still
- Little Women
- Transit
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- The Image Book
- Uncut Gems
- Mektoub, My Love: Intermezzo
- La Llorona
- I Was at Home, But
- La Flor
- High Life
- Martin Eden
- The Souvenir
- Leto
- A Hidden Life
- Ash is Purest White
DIRECTOR
- Céline Sciamma – Portrait of a Lady on Fire
- Runner Up: Pedro Almodóvar – Pain and Glory
- Bi Gan – Long Day’s Journey Into Night
- Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
- Pedro Costa – Vitalina Varela
- Nadav Lapid – Synonyms
ACTOR
- Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
- Runner Up: Tom Mercier – Synonyms
- Adam Driver – Marriage Story
- Luca Marinelli – Martin Eden
- Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
- Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems
ACTRESS
- Vitalina Varela – Vitalina Varela
- Runner Up: Zhao Tao – Ash is Purest White
- Virginie Efira – Sibyl
- Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
- Noémie Merlant – Portrait of a Lady on Fire
- Lupita Nyong’o – Us
SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Joe Pesci – The Irishman
- Runner Up: Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse
- Tom Burke – The Souvenir
- Asier Etxeandia – Pain and Glory
- Al Pacino – The Irishman
- Song Kang-ho – Parasite
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Adèle Haenel – Portrait of a Lady on Fire
- Runner Up: Cho Yeo-jeong – Parasite
- Laura Dern – Marriage Story
- Sandra Hüller – Sibyl
- Margarita Kenéfic – La Llorona
- Fatma Mohamed – In Fabric
ENSEMBLE
- Parasite
- Runner Up: La Flor
- The Irishman
- La Llorona
- Little Women
- Pain and Glory
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- Parasite – Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won
- Runner Up: Pain and Glory – Pedro Almodóvar
- Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire – Céline Sciamma
- Synonyms – Nadav Lapid, Haim Lapid
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- Transit – Christian Petzold
- Runner Up: Little Women – Greta Gerwig
- Asako I & II – Sachiko Tanaka, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
- An Elephant Sitting Still – Hu Bo
- The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
- Martin Eden – Maurizio Braucci, Pietro Marcello
CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Vitalina Varela – Leonardo Simões
- Runner Up: Long Day’s Journey Into Night – Yao Hung-i, Dong Jingsong, David Chizallet
- 1917 – Roger Deakins
- Atlantique – Claire Mathon
- The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire – Claire Mathon
EDITING
- Just Don’t Think I’ll Scream – Thomas Marchand
- Runner Up: Parasite – Yang Jin-mo
- The Image Book – Jean-Luc Godard
- The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker
- Synonyms – Neta Braun, François Gédigier, Era Lapid
- Uncut Gems – Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie
PRODUCTION DESIGN
- Parasite – Lee Ha-jun
- Runner Up: Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Barbara Ling
- High Life – François-Renaud Labarthe
- The Lighthouse – Craig Lathrop
- Little Joe – Katharina Wöppermann
- Pain and Glory – Antxón Gómez
SCORE
- A Hidden Life – James Newton Howard
- Runner Up: Pain and Glory – Alberto Iglesias
- Ad Astra – Max Richter
- Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir
- Marriage Story – Randy Newman
- Uncut Gems – Daniel Lopatin
SOUND DESIGN
- Ad Astra – Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson, Mark Ulano
- Runner Up: Climax – Ken Yasumoto
- 1917 – Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson
- The Lighthouse – Mariusz Glabinski, Damian Volpe
- Monos – Eduardo Castillo, Lena Esquenazi, Javier Farina, Javier Umpierrez
- Uncut Gems – Warren Shaw
ANIMATED FILM
- I Lost My Body – Jérémy Clapin
- Runner Up: Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles – Salvador Simó Busom
- Bombay Rose – Gitanjali Rao
- Children of the Sea – Ayumu Watanabe
- No. 7 Cherry Lane – Yonfan
- Toy Story 4 – Josh Cooley
DOCUMENTARY
- Just Don’t Think I’ll Scream – Frank Beauvais
- Runner Up: Honeyland – Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska
- Apollo 11 – Todd Douglas Miller
- For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
- M – Yolande Zauberman
- Varda by Agnès – Agnès Varda
DEBUT FEATURE
- Just Don’t Think I’ll Scream – Frank Beauvais
- Runner Up: An Elephant Sitting Still – Hu Bo
- Atlantique – Mati Diop
- The Chambermaid – Lila Avilés
- End of the Century – Lucio Castro
- The Last Black Man in San Francisco – Joe Talbot
Per altri approfondimenti vi rimandiamo alla nostra lista dei migliori film del 2019 rimasti inediti in Italia e alla nostra classifica dei migliori film del 2019.
