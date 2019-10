Doctor Sleep: cosa dicono le prime reazioni del sequel di Shining?

I really, really loved #DoctorSleep. @flanaganfilm is a master and one of the greatest adapters of King’s material. Somehow manages to do the novel, King’s original novel for #TheShining and Kubrick’s adaptation justice all at once. Scary, thrilling and very sad. See it ASAP. pic.twitter.com/UTLavlhNzL — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) October 25, 2019

#DoctorSleep is another trauma-fuelled emotional horror from Flanagan that made me ugly cry in public. Understandably shakes up the book quite a bit, but keeps King's heart right where it needs to be. Where does one sign up for Rebecca Ferguson's cult? Asking for a friend. pic.twitter.com/Jfs2FggiPf — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) October 25, 2019

DOCTOR SLEEP: The boldest choice here is that Mike Flanagan doesn't even try to do Kubrick. He makes a Mike Flanagan movie: spooky, emotional, ultimately optimistic. Not only a sequel to THE SHINING, but a response to it, an attempt to reconcile King and Kubrick. Loved it. — Jacob Hall (@JacobSHall) October 25, 2019