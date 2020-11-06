Disney, questa si che è pianificazione: annunciati tutti i film in uscita fino al 2028!

Dopo aver ufficialmente rinviato Assassinio sul Nilo e Free Guy, in pratica abdicando nei confronti del desolante 2020, la Disney ha rivelato il proprio calendario da qui al ... 2028!
Si, avete capito bene: la major si è portata avanti col lavoro, fornendo tutte le date di uscita aggiornate per i suoi numerosi titoli pronto o attualmente in sviluppo. Date un'occhiata alla lista qui sotto!
2021
- 2/12/21 THE KING'S MAN (20th)
- 2/19/21 ANTLERS (Searchlight)
- 2/26/21 EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE (20th)
- 3/12/21 RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON (Disney)
- 4/9/21 BOB'S BURGERS (20th)
- 4/23/21 RON'S GONE WRONG (20th)
- 5/7/21 BLACK WIDOW (Disney)
- 5/28/21 CRUELLA (Disney)
- 6/18/21 LUCA (Disney)
- 7/9/21 SHANG CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS (Disney)
- 7/30/21 JUNGLE CRUISE (Disney)
- 8/13/21 DEEP WATER (20th)
- 8/27/21 THE BEATLES: GET BACK (Disney)
- 9/10/21 UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th)
- 10/15/21 THE LAST DUEL (20th)
- 11/5/21 ETERNALS (Disney)
- 11/24/21 Disney UNTITLED DISNEY ANIMATION (Disney)
- 12/3/21 UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th)
- 12/10/21 WEST SIDE STORY (20th)
- 12/17/21 UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (Disney)
2022
- 1/7/22 UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th)
- 1/14/22 NIMONA (20th)
- 2/11/22 THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER (Disney)
- 3/11/22 UNTITLED PIXAR ANIMATION (Disney)
- 3/25/22 DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS (Disney)
- 4/8/22 UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (Disney)
- 5/6/22 BLACK PANTHER 2 (Disney)
- 5/27/22 UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (Disney)
- 6/10/22 UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th)
- 6/17/22 UNTITLED PIXAR ANIMATION (Disney)
- 7/8/22 CAPTAIN MARVEL 2 (Disney)
- 7/29/22 UNTITLED INDIANA JONES (Disney)
- 8/12/22 UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (Disney)
- 9/16/22 UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th)
- 10/7/22 UNTITLED MARVEL (Disney)
- 10/21/22 UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th)
- 11/4/22 UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (Disney)
- 11/11/22 UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th)
- 11/23/22 UNTITLED DISNEY ANIMATION (Disney)
- 12/16/22 AVATAR 2 (20th)
- 12/23/22 UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th)
2023
- 1/13/23 UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th)
- 2/17/23 UNTITLED MARVEL (Disney)
- 3/10/23 UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (Disney)
- 3/24/23 UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th)
- 5/5/23 UNTITLED MARVEL (Disney)
- 5/26/23 UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (Disney)
- 6/9/23 UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th)
- 6/16/23 UNTITLED PIXAR ANIMATION (Disney)
- 7/14/23 UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (Disney)
- 7/28/23 UNTITLED MARVEL (Disney)
- 8/11/23 UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (Disney)
- 9/15/23 UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th)
- 10/6/23 UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (Disney)
- 10/20/23 UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th)
- 11/3/23 UNTITLED MARVEL (Disney)
- 11/10/23 UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th)
- 11/22/23 UNTITLED DISNEY ANIMATION (Disney)
- 12/15/23 UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (Disney)
- 12/22/23 UNTITLED STAR WARS (Disney)
2024
2025
- 12/19/25 UNTITLED STAR WARS (Disney)
2026
2027
- 12/17/27 UNTITLED STAR WARS (Disney)
2028
Se siete sopravvissuti a questa mole di titoli e ancora non vi basta, date un'occhiata alla nuova straordinaria immagine dal set di Avatar 2. Nei commenti, invece, diteci quale fra questi film attendete di più!