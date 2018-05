Deadpool 2: Ryan Reynolds, mascherato da unicorno, ha cantato in incognito in Sud Corea!

Ryan Reynolds went on King of Masked Singer and sang Tomorrow from Annie while in the persona of Unicorn.



I am cackling and baffled and kind of impressed but mostly baffled. — You did so well, Jonghyun (@jinkiseok) May 13, 2018

LMFAO! I knew Ryan Reynolds was in Korea doing press and stuff for Deadpool 2 but the fact that he went on King of Masked Singer is the most random, yet hilarious thing ever. — Rozay (@Nicky_Rozayy) May 13, 2018

RYAN REYNOLDS ON KING OF MASKED SINGER IM WHEEZING — 🌻 Tae's Sunflower 🌻 (@Leesoomansnippl) May 13, 2018

I watch king of masked singer a lot,, so seeing ryan get on there i was fucking d e a d my two worlds colide — Tea 🌥 (@sunflowpetals) May 13, 2018