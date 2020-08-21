DC FanDome, il programma definitivo: orari italiani, panel e appuntamenti imperdibili!
Come di certo saprete questa settimana la Warner Bros. ha stravolto il programma del DC FanDome, rendendo praticamente obsoleto il calendario completo che avevamo pubblicato sui nostri canali qualche giorno fa.
Per questo motivo, a poche ore dall'inizio dell'attesa convention virtuale, abbiamo deciso di fornirvi un'ultima guida definitiva per l'evento, che sarà live sabato 22 agosto. Trovate tutti gli appuntamenti qui sotto, ovviamente aggiornati con gli orari italiani:
- Wonder Woman 1984: Hall of Heroes - 19:00
- Warner Bros. Games Montreal Announcement: Hall of Heroes - 19:25
- The Sandman Universe: Enter the Dreaming: Hall of Heroes - 19:45
- Multiverse 101: Hall of Heroes - 20:15
- Introducing Flash: Hall of Heroes - 20:40
- Beyond Batman: Hall of Heroes - 20:50
- The Suicide Squad: Hall of Heroes - 20:55
- BAWSE Females of Color Within the DC Universe: Hall of Heroes - 21:40
- Legacy of the Bat: Hall of Heroes - 22:00
- Chris Daughtry: Performance: Hall of Heroes - 22:20
- The Joker: Put on a Happy Face: Hall of Heroes - 22:30
- Jim Lee Portfolio Review - DC Super-Villain Fan Art: Hall of Heroes - 22:35
- Surprise DC Comics Panel: Hall of Heroes - 22:45
- I’m Batman: The Voices Behind the Cowl: Hall of Heroes - 23:10
- The Snyder Cut of Justice League: Hall of Heroes - 23:30
- The Flash TV: Hall of Heroes - 23:54
- Black Adam: Hall of Heroes - 00:10
- CNN Heroes: Real-Life Heroes in the Age of Coronavirus: Hall of Heroes - 00:30
- Titans TV: Hall of Heroes - 00:50
- Aquaman: Hall of Heroes - 01:05
- Ask Harley Quinn: Hall of Heroes - 01:15
- Wonder Woman 80th Celebration: Hall of Heroes - 01:20
- Tomorrow's Super Heroes with Jim Lee: Hall of Heroes - 01:25
- SHAZAM!: Hall of Heroes - 01:40
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League: Hall of Heroes - 02:10
- The Batman: Hall of Heroes - 02:30
Quali sono le vostre aspettative? Ditecelo nei commenti. Per altri approfondimenti vi rimandiamo ad uno speciale sulle migliori director's cut di sempre, in attesa della Snyder Cut.
Justice League
- Distributore: Warner Bros. Pictures Italia
- Genere: Azione
- Regia: Zack Snyder
- Interpreti: Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, JK Simmons, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe
- +
Nelle sale Italiane dal: 16/11/2017
incasso box office: 6.622.192 Euro
Nelle sale USA dal: 17/11/2017
incasso box office: 219.456.347 Euro
Che voto dai a: Justice League
Voti: 174
