DC FanDome: tra gli ospiti anche Robert Pattinson, Gal Gadot, Zack Snyder e tanti altri

Dopo il recente teaser ufficiale del DC FanDome, Warner Bros. ha ora reso nota la lista completa degli ospiti che prenderanno parte all'atteso evento virtuale del prossimo 22 agosto.

Come potete vedere nel video condiviso dal regista di The Batman Matt Reeves, che presenterà la pellicola insieme a Robert Pattinson, nuovo volto del Cavaliere Oscuro, parteciperanno all'iniziativa star quali Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, Margot Robbie, Chris Pine, Idris Elba e Pedro Pascal.

Parleranno dei loro progetti anche i registi Zack Snyder (Justice League), James Gunn (The Suicide Squad), Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman 1984), James Wan (Aquaman), David F. Sandberg (Shazam!) e Andy Muschietti, a cui è stato affidato il film di Flash con protagonista Ezra Miller. Tra i volti storici DC troveremo anche Val Kilmer (Batman Forever) e l'ex interprete di Wonder Woman Lynda Carter.

Di seguito vi riportiamo gli ospiti principali:

  • Gal Gadot
  • Robert Pattinson
  • Dwayne Johnson
  • Margot Robbie
  • Chris Pine
  • Robin Wright
  • Pedro Pascal
  • Ezra Miller
  • Idris Elba
  • Zachary Levi
  • Patty Jenkins
  • James Gunn
  • Matt Reeves
  • Zack Snyder
  • David F. Sandberg
  • James Wan
  • Andy Muschietti
  • Sean Gunn
  • Steve Agee
  • Storm Reid
  • Terry Crews
  • Geoff Johns
  • Giancarlo Esposito
  • Grant Morrison
  • Neil Gaiman
  • Marc Guggenheim
  • Greg Berlanti
  • Nathan Fillion
  • Adam Brody
  • Troy Baker
  • Alfre Woodard
  • Marc Strong
  • Matt Bomer
  • Matt Ryan
  • Pete Davidson
  • Jack Dylan Grazer
  • Asher Angel
  • Brenton Thwaites
  • Megan Good
  • Brian Michael Bendis
  • Michael Rooker
  • Caity Lotz
  • Grant Gustin
  • CCH Pounder
  • Colleen Atwood
  • Danielle Panabaker
  • Darren Criss
  • Jason Issacs
  • Kaley Cuoco
  • Lynda Carter

Secondo un presunto leak, il DC FanDome potrebbe firmare il debutto del primo teaser ufficiale di The Batman. Intanto, James Gunn ha promesso grandi novità anche per The Suicide Squad.

FONTE: Collider
