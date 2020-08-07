DC FanDome: tra gli ospiti anche Robert Pattinson, Gal Gadot, Zack Snyder e tanti altri
Dopo il recente teaser ufficiale del DC FanDome, Warner Bros. ha ora reso nota la lista completa degli ospiti che prenderanno parte all'atteso evento virtuale del prossimo 22 agosto.
Come potete vedere nel video condiviso dal regista di The Batman Matt Reeves, che presenterà la pellicola insieme a Robert Pattinson, nuovo volto del Cavaliere Oscuro, parteciperanno all'iniziativa star quali Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, Margot Robbie, Chris Pine, Idris Elba e Pedro Pascal.
Parleranno dei loro progetti anche i registi Zack Snyder (Justice League), James Gunn (The Suicide Squad), Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman 1984), James Wan (Aquaman), David F. Sandberg (Shazam!) e Andy Muschietti, a cui è stato affidato il film di Flash con protagonista Ezra Miller. Tra i volti storici DC troveremo anche Val Kilmer (Batman Forever) e l'ex interprete di Wonder Woman Lynda Carter.
Di seguito vi riportiamo gli ospiti principali:
- Gal Gadot
- Robert Pattinson
- Dwayne Johnson
- Margot Robbie
- Chris Pine
- Robin Wright
- Pedro Pascal
- Ezra Miller
- Idris Elba
- Zachary Levi
- Patty Jenkins
- James Gunn
- Matt Reeves
- Zack Snyder
- David F. Sandberg
- James Wan
- Andy Muschietti
- Sean Gunn
- Steve Agee
- Storm Reid
- Terry Crews
- Geoff Johns
- Giancarlo Esposito
- Grant Morrison
- Neil Gaiman
- Marc Guggenheim
- Greg Berlanti
- Nathan Fillion
- Adam Brody
- Troy Baker
- Alfre Woodard
- Marc Strong
- Matt Bomer
- Matt Ryan
- Pete Davidson
- Jack Dylan Grazer
- Asher Angel
- Brenton Thwaites
- Megan Good
- Brian Michael Bendis
- Michael Rooker
- Caity Lotz
- Grant Gustin
- CCH Pounder
- Colleen Atwood
- Danielle Panabaker
- Darren Criss
- Jason Issacs
- Kaley Cuoco
- Lynda Carter
Secondo un presunto leak, il DC FanDome potrebbe firmare il debutto del primo teaser ufficiale di The Batman. Intanto, James Gunn ha promesso grandi novità anche per The Suicide Squad.
Incredibly excited to see everyone at #DCFanDome on August 22nd -- can't wait to share more about #TheBatman with you... pic.twitter.com/WxWat6gyrv— Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) August 7, 2020
Your #DCFanDome hosts pic.twitter.com/iNeYsiG3ka— KC Walsh - Black Lives Matter (@TheComixKid) August 7, 2020
Altri contenuti per The Batman
- The Batman, si lavora al trailer del film: lo vedremo al DC Fandome?
- The Batman: Dave Bautista sarà Bane? L'ex-wrestler risponde ai fan
- Robert Pattinson è proprio Bruce Wayne: si addormenta ad una manifestazione in suo onore
- Batman diventa un Power Ranger nel nuovo, incredibile mash-up!
- The Batman: trailer, trama e tutto quello che c'è da sapere sul film con Robert Pattinson!
The Batman
- Regia: Matt Reeves
- Interpreti: Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, Zoe Kravitz, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright
- Nazione: USA
Quanto attendi: The Batman
Hype totali: 251
Contenuti più Letti
- 1 commentiGeorge Clooney su Elisabetta Canalis: 'È stata la donna che mi ha fatto ridere di più'
- 6 commentiAvengers: Endgame, lo sceneggiatore di Ritorno al Futuro commenta il riferimento al film
- 9 commentiHigh Life: la recensione dello sci-fi con Robert Pattinson
- 5 commentiJurassic World: Dominion, Laura Dern e l'emozionate ritorno sul set: le foto
- 300 e quella frase sugli scudi: verità o finzione cinematografica?
- 5 commentiSupercar: James Wan dirigerà il remake scritto dallo sceneggiatore di Ratchet e Clank
- 5 commentiJodorowsky e il Dune di Villeneuve: "Lo vedrò, ma è un film impossibile da realizzare"
- Channing Tatum e l'amore nato sul set di Step Up: perché è finita con Jenna Dewan?
- 1 commentiGalveston, recensione del film scritto dal Nic Pizzolatto di True Detective
- 5 commentiTranscendence, quando Johnny Depp non basta ad evitare il flop