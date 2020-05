Daredevil, dopo la Snyder Cut i fan pretendono la quarta stagione su Netflix

Fans have helped get Clone Wars back on #DisneyPlus, improved CGI with #SonicTheHedgehog , a new #StarTrek series with Captain Pike, and now a #JusticeLeagueSnyderCut. All we need to do to complete the cycle is to #SaveDaredevil #Netflix #CharlieCox pic.twitter.com/TAZw65tQN5 — Lone Swearwolf@Outer Haven (@ArosElric) May 21, 2020

So the fans helped get The Clone Wars a final season, the return of Young Justice, and the release of Zack Snyder’s original take on Justice League.



Can we get this back next? Please? #SaveDaredevil pic.twitter.com/WpeXXVdMK1 — Mando (@bombasticmando) May 20, 2020