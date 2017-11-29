Dall'America le prime reazioni su The Post di Steven Spielberg!

Le reazioni entusiaste raccontano di una possibile candidatura ai Golden Globes, soprattutto per quanto riguarda la regia e le interpretazioni dei protagonisti. Meryl Streep viene lodata per la sua performance mentre diversi commenti lo definiscono il miglior film di Spielberg dai tempi di Munich. The Post racconta la storia dello scandalo avvenuto nel 1971, quando il Washington Post svelò alcuni documenti nei quali viene effettuato uno studio sui rapporti tra il governo americano e il Vietnam che misero in grossa difficoltà il governo federale. Protagonisti della storia i personaggi di Ben Bradlee, direttore del Post, e Kay Graham, responsabile della casa editrice. Il cast di The Post comprende Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Sarah Paulson, Bob Odenkirk, Tracy Letts, Bradley Whitford, Bruce Greenwood, Matthew Rhys, Alison Brie, Carrie Coon, David Cross, Jesse Plemons, Michael Stuhlbarg, Zach Woods, Pat Healy e Jessie Mueller. Per Spielberg si tratta della ventottesima collaborazione con il compositore John Williams.

Elegant and efficient until it turns clumsy/corny at end. Streep fantastic (miraculously understated), Hanks very Hanksy and not particularly interesting. Wanted more Kay Graham, less familiar newspaper heroics. — Jon Frosch (@jon_frosch) 28 novembre 2017

The Post is an important film, not just to history, but to the now. Streep is amazing. My audience broke into applause at least 6 times during the movie itself. Spielberg’s best film since Munich. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) 28 novembre 2017

THE POST is definitely not the best movie I have seen all year but it will probably win Best Picture and I won’t be mad — Alissa Wilkinson (@alissamarie) 28 novembre 2017

THE POST is fantastic, it’ll probably win a bunch of Oscars, and it’s Meryl’s best performance since DEVIL WEARS PRADA. Happy now??? — David Sims (@davidlsims) 28 novembre 2017

THE POST, as everyone else is saying, is dynamite. As good as THE PAPER? As good as LINCOLN? I dunno. Probably. Streep has multiple line-readings that remind you why she's Meryl Goddamn Streep. — Jordan Hoffman (@jhoffman) 28 novembre 2017

Steven Spielberg's "The Post" is a timely look at the importance of journalism. Hanks rips his role to shreds while Streep shows up with an angelic grace. Kaminski's camera work & Williams' score are standouts. First 30 mins drag but comes home by the end. A crowdpleaser #ThePost pic.twitter.com/xGP4fosvj7 — Clayton Davis (@AwardsCircuit) 28 novembre 2017

I pretty much loved THE POST. Streep: Her best perf in years. Hanks: Delightfully irascible. The rest of the cast: Great. I expected its depiction of journalism to feel vital & sentimental. I did not expect Spielberg to make his first overtly feminist film since The Color Purple. — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) 28 novembre 2017

I can't pretend to be entirely objective about The Post. But it's fantastic. I endorse this screenshot. pic.twitter.com/AWSVkgkZR6 — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) 28 novembre 2017

#ThePost is excellent. Obvious but well worth saying - Streep and Hanks are fantastic. Takes some time to build but was *very* moved by Katharine Graham’s experience and how incredibly important it is to tell this story right now. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) 28 novembre 2017

THE POST rules. the best Spielberg movie since MUNICH. more on this story as it develops. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) 28 novembre 2017

#ThePost: "The press was to serve the governed, not the governors." This isn't quite the best film of the year, but it might be the most important. A stirring, far too relevant defense of a free press from Spielberg & co. Streep, Hanks and Bob Odenkirk knock it out of the park. — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) 28 novembre 2017

Oh, I can tweet about THE POST? Great!



It’s very good and incredibly timely. It probably won’t crack my Top 10, but only because 2017 has been jam-packed with great movies. — Matt Goldberg (@MattGoldberg) 28 novembre 2017