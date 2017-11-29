Everyeye Cinema

Everyeye.it

Everyeye Cinema
  1. HOME Cinema
  2. The Post
  3. Notizie
  4. Dall'America le prime reazioni su The Post di Steven Spielberg!

Dall'America le prime reazioni su The Post di Steven Spielberg!

di
INFORMAZIONI FILM
Arriverà nei cinema americani il 22 dicembre il nuovo film di Steven Spielberg, The Post, con protagonisti due mostri sacri della recitazione mondiale come Tom Hanks e Meryl Streep. Nel frattempo dagli Stati Uniti arrivano le prime reazioni della stampa al film, tramite i numerosi commenti lasciati da numerosi account su Twitter.

Le reazioni entusiaste raccontano di una possibile candidatura ai Golden Globes, soprattutto per quanto riguarda la regia e le interpretazioni dei protagonisti. Meryl Streep viene lodata per la sua performance mentre diversi commenti lo definiscono il miglior film di Spielberg dai tempi di Munich.
The Post racconta la storia dello scandalo avvenuto nel 1971, quando il Washington Post svelò alcuni documenti nei quali viene effettuato uno studio sui rapporti tra il governo americano e il Vietnam che misero in grossa difficoltà il governo federale. Protagonisti della storia i personaggi di Ben Bradlee, direttore del Post, e Kay Graham, responsabile della casa editrice.
Il cast di The Post comprende Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Sarah Paulson, Bob Odenkirk, Tracy Letts, Bradley Whitford, Bruce Greenwood, Matthew Rhys, Alison Brie, Carrie Coon, David Cross, Jesse Plemons, Michael Stuhlbarg, Zach Woods, Pat Healy e Jessie Mueller. Per Spielberg si tratta della ventottesima collaborazione con il compositore John Williams.

FONTE: The Hollywood Reporter
Quanto è interessante?
1
Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per The Post

  1. Disney sotto accusa: il famoso brano "Let it Go" di Frozen, sarebbe un plagio

The Post

The Post
  • Distributore:
  • Genere: Thriller
  • Regia: Steven Spielberg
  • Interpreti: Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep
  • Sceneggiatura: Liz Hannah
  • Nazione: USA

quanto attendi The Post?

60%

Nella norma
Aggiungi il tuo hype

Contenuti più Letti