Critics Choice Awards 2023, vincono gli "altri": EEAAO miglior film ruba tutto a Spielberg
The Fabelmans chi? Fin dal nome s'intuisce come i Critics Choice Awards diano più visibilità al cinema più indipendente rispetto al grande pubblico. Ma ci sono un po' entrambi in Everything Everywhere All At Once, eletto Miglior Film 2023. Brendan Fraser e Cate Blanchett sono Miglior Attore e Attrice.
Il film dei Daniels prodotto dai Fratelli Russo era già stato largamente protagonista, in termini di statuette agli interpreti, ai recentissimi Golden Globes 2023. E anche in quell’occasione vi avevamo consigliato di recuperare la nostra recensione di Everything Everywhere All At Once. Ma ora, se non l’avete ancora visto, è tempo di rimediare. Non solo perché, per l’occasione, tornerà nei cinema dal 2 febbraio per una redistribuzione post Awards Season. Ma soprattutto perché è appena uscito dai Critics Choice Awards 2023 con la statuetta più ambita, quella a Miglior Film.
Guidano le interpretazioni Brendan Fraser per The Whale e Cate Blanchett per Tár, per cui ha già vinto la Coppa Volpi al Festival di Venezia. Scelte interessanti per quanto riguarda gli interpreti: quella fra Fraser e Austin Butler in Elvis è una lotta davvero dura, si vorrebbe premiarli entrambi, ma i Golden Globes hanno scelto per Butler. Per l’interpretazione invece avevano premiato proprio Michelle Yeoh di EEAAO. Di seguito tutti i vincitori ai Critics Choice:
Miglior Film
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- RRR
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Miglior Attore
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Paul Mescal – Aftersun
- Bill Nighy – Living
Miglior Attrice
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Viola Davis – The Woman King
- Danielle Deadwyler – Till
- Margot Robbie – Babylon
- Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Miglior Attore Non Protagonista
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Jessie Buckley – Women Talking
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Miglior Giovane Attore/Attrice
- Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans
- Frankie Corio – Aftersun
- Jalyn Hall – Till
- Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans
- Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called
- Birdy Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time
- Sadie Sink – The Whale Best
Miglior Interpretazione Collettiva
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- The Woman King
- Women Talking
Miglior Regista
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Damien Chazelle – Babylon
- Todd Field – Tár
- Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley – Women Talking
- Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
- S. S. Rajamouli – RRR
- Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Miglior Sceneggiatura Originale
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Todd Field – Tár
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
- Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
Miglior Sceneggiatura Non Originale
- Sarah Polley – Women Talking
- Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale
- Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
- Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
Miglior Fotografia
- Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick
- Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Roger Deakins – Empire of Light
- Florian Hoffmeister – Tár
- Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans
- Linus Sandgren – Babylon
Migliori Scenografie
- Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon
- Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – The Fabelmans
- Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis
Miglior Montaggio
- Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Tom Cross – Babylon
- Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick
- Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis
- Monika Willi – Tár
Migliori Costumi
- Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Catherine Martin – Elvis
- Gersha Phillips – The Woman King
- Mary Zophres – Babylon
Miglior Trucco e Parrucco
- Elvis
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Everything Everywhere All at Once The Whale
Migliori Effetti Speciali
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- RRR
- Top Gun: Maverick
Miglior Commedia
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Bros
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Triangle of Sadness
- The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Miglior Film d'Animazione
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Il gatto con gli stivali 2
- Red
- Wendell & Wild
Miglior Film Internazionale
- RRR
- Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
- Argentina, 1985
- Bardo
- Close
- Decision to Leave
Miglior Canzone
- “Naatu Naatu” – RRR
- “Carolina” – Where the Crawdads Sing
- “Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- “Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick
- “Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- “New Body Rhumba” – White Noise
Miglior Colonna Sonora
- Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár
- Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Michael Giacchino – The Batman
- Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
- John Williams – The Fabelmans
