Critics Choice Awards 2023, vincono gli 'altri': EEAAO miglior film ruba tutto a Spielberg

The Fabelmans chi? Fin dal nome s'intuisce come i Critics Choice Awards diano più visibilità al cinema più indipendente rispetto al grande pubblico. Ma ci sono un po' entrambi in Everything Everywhere All At Once, eletto Miglior Film 2023. Brendan Fraser e Cate Blanchett sono Miglior Attore e Attrice.

Il film dei Daniels prodotto dai Fratelli Russo era già stato largamente protagonista, in termini di statuette agli interpreti, ai recentissimi Golden Globes 2023. E anche in quell’occasione vi avevamo consigliato di recuperare la nostra recensione di Everything Everywhere All At Once. Ma ora, se non l’avete ancora visto, è tempo di rimediare. Non solo perché, per l’occasione, tornerà nei cinema dal 2 febbraio per una redistribuzione post Awards Season. Ma soprattutto perché è appena uscito dai Critics Choice Awards 2023 con la statuetta più ambita, quella a Miglior Film.

Guidano le interpretazioni Brendan Fraser per The Whale e Cate Blanchett per Tár, per cui ha già vinto la Coppa Volpi al Festival di Venezia. Scelte interessanti per quanto riguarda gli interpreti: quella fra Fraser e Austin Butler in Elvis è una lotta davvero dura, si vorrebbe premiarli entrambi, ma i Golden Globes hanno scelto per Butler. Per l’interpretazione invece avevano premiato proprio Michelle Yeoh di EEAAO. Di seguito tutti i vincitori ai Critics Choice:

Miglior Film

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

RRR

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Miglior Attore

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Austin Butler – Elvis

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Miglior Attrice

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Paul Dano – The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jessie Buckley – Women Talking

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Miglior Giovane Attore/Attrice

Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans

Frankie Corio – Aftersun

Jalyn Hall – Till

Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans

Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called

Birdy Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time

Sadie Sink – The Whale Best

Miglior Interpretazione Collettiva

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

The Woman King

Women Talking

Miglior Regista

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Damien Chazelle – Babylon

Todd Field – Tár

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

S. S. Rajamouli – RRR

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Miglior Sceneggiatura Originale

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field – Tár

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Miglior Sceneggiatura Non Originale

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

Miglior Fotografia

Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick

Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water

Roger Deakins – Empire of Light

Florian Hoffmeister – Tár

Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans

Linus Sandgren – Babylon

Migliori Scenografie

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon

Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – The Fabelmans

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water

Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis

Miglior Montaggio

Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tom Cross – Babylon

Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick

Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis

Monika Willi – Tár

Migliori Costumi

Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin – Elvis

Gersha Phillips – The Woman King

Mary Zophres – Babylon

Miglior Trucco e Parrucco

Elvis

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once The Whale

Migliori Effetti Speciali

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

RRR

Top Gun: Maverick

Miglior Commedia

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The Banshees of Inisherin

Bros

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Triangle of Sadness

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Miglior Film d'Animazione

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Il gatto con gli stivali 2

Red

Wendell & Wild

Miglior Film Internazionale

RRR

Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale

Argentina, 1985

Bardo

Close

Decision to Leave

Miglior Canzone

“Naatu Naatu” – RRR

“Carolina” – Where the Crawdads Sing

“Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

“Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“New Body Rhumba” – White Noise

Miglior Colonna Sonora